Schmider, Nelms wedding planned for next year

Don and Yolanda Snyder of Carnegie are excited and proud to announce the engagement of their granddaughter, Ashley Schmider, to Kyle Nelms.

Ashley is the daughter of Ted and Yolanda Schmider, and brother of Ryan Schmider of South Fayette. Kyle is the son of Mike and Debbie Nelms of Reinholds, Pa.

Ashley is a 2009 graduate of South Fayette High School where she was valedictorian. She graduated summa cum laude from Duquesne University in 2013 with a Bachelor of Science degree in economics. Ashley is employed at KPMG as a manager in the risk strategy and compliance division. Ashley also held the title of Miss Pennsylvania 2015 and was a member of the 2016 class of Pittsburgh’s 50 Finest, honoring men and women for their professional success and community involvement while raising funds for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Kyle is a 2008 graduate of Ephrata High School. He graduated from Duquesne University in 2012 with a Bachelor of Science degree in supply chain management. Kyle is working as a procurement agent at CertainTeed Saint-Gobain Corp. in Malvern, Pa.

Ashley and Kyle are planning a September 2019 wedding in Philadelphia.

Happy 13th birthday to Jack Catena of Carnegie, who celebrated Aug. 12. Jack is the son of Susan Banaszak and Patrick Catena. Jack attended a Pittsburgh Pirates ballgame to celebrate.

• Happy 39th wedding anniversary to Denise (Frasinelli) and Len Kubiak of Scott Township, who celebrate Aug. 20. Denise and Len are the parents of three daughters, Cara (Dave) Gerster, Dana Kubiak and Staci (John) Foran. They also have four grandchildren, Katie, Kenny, Alyssa and Aaron.

• Bobbi Everly of Scott Township will celebrate her birthday Aug. 21 with Steve Kebhish, son Justin and wife Jackie, and grandson, Parker.

• Happy 18th birthday to Nathan Budai, who celebrates Aug. 21. Nathan is the son of Kelly and Michael DiDonne of Scott Township and he also has twin sisters, Vienna and Cailin.

• Birthday greetings are sent to Jeff Hilty Jr., who celebrates Aug. 20. Jeff is the husband of Simone Shollito Hilty, and they have one daughter, Sydney. He is the son of Lizann (Kouche) and Jeffrey Hilty of Bridgeville.

• Happy sixth birthday to Trace Skeba, who celebrates Aug. 18 with lots of family and friends. Trace is the son of Kim Maust and Pete Skeba and has two older brothers, Gaige and Myles.

• Happy eighth wedding anniversary to Mary (Corba) and Eric Kizina, who celebrate Aug. 21. Mary and Eric are the proud parents of two daughters, Mackenzie and Chloe.

• Birthdays this week include Gavin Lieder, Janet Piontek, Tom Pandolfo, Lorraine Ganoe, Grace Corba, Brenda Metz, Kristin Kolczynski, Melanie Novak, Max Schaffer, Richele Jackson, Cathy Nacarelli, Matt Oleschlager, Steve Glancy, Jaden Haygood Calhoun, Ryan McGrogan and Heather Downey.

Cindy Babish-Schultz is a Tribune-Review contributing writer. Submit birthday, anniversary and other special announcements to her at 412-249-6346 or at cbabish@aol.com