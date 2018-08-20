Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Carnegie/Bridgeville

Business openings and other community news across Bridgeville, Carnegie areas

Charlotte Smith | Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, 1:33 a.m.

Updated 57 minutes ago

Here is a look at retail openings, other business moves and community news from across the Bridgeville and Carnegie areas:

O’Reilly Auto Parts has opened at 1927 E. Railroad St., Heidelberg. Open 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays, it offers retail sales of automobile parts, plus loaner tools, battery testing, wiper blade installation, fluid recycling and other services. Call 412-506-6350 for details.

• Rustic Treasures has opened at 212 Washington Ave., Bridgeville (next to Shouf’s Café). Open daily by 1 p.m., it sells rustics, primitives, collectibles and antiques. Call 412-584-2352 for more information.

• Cricket Wireless has opened in Chartiers Valley Shopping Center, 1025 Washington Pike, Bridgeville. Call 412-221-7522 for details.

• Both the Southwest Communities Chamber of Commerce and Scott Township have new websites: southwestcommunities​chamber.org and scott-twp.com.

• Independent Living with Services at Country Meadows, South Fayette, is customized for independent individuals who only want minimal assistance without paying for services not needed at this time.

This can include prepared meals, medication management, housekeeping and laundry services. Call 412-257-4581 for more information or a tour.

• Snapology has opened at 1350 Old Pond Road, Abele Business Park, South Fayette. Owned by South Fayette sisters Lisa and Laura Coe, the company uses building blocks and technology to teach children, ages 1-14, various programs in engineering, art, math, technology and science. Visit www.snapology.com for registration information.

• Junior Achievement of Western Pennsylvania soon will open JA BizTown at 90 Emerson Lane, Abele Business Park, South Fayette.

The new regional headquarters and educational facility for the local division of the national 80-year-old youth development organization will incorporate a simulated marketplace that allows students to act as workers and leaders. Visit juniorachievement.org for further details.

• Also moving into the Abele Business Park is Pittsburgh Stone and Waterscapes LLC. Founded 35 years ago in Cecil Township, the company relocated to South Fayette from Upper St. Clair, where it had been for the last decade.

Specializing in luxury outdoor living spaces, the company can install pools, waterfalls, covered patios, open-air kitchens, fireplaces and more, in addition to offering various landscaping services. This year they will be adding an interior division to their team of employees who can help plan indoor spaces. Call 412-319-7524 for an appointment.

• Michael Joyce, former assistant principal at Seton LaSalle High School, is the new principal at Bishop Canevin High School. He succeeds Kenneth Sinagra, who retired June 30 after serving in the role since 2002. Joyce earned his bachelor’s degree from the Pennsylvania State University in secondary education, his master’s in school counseling from Duquesne University, and his principal’s certification from California University of Pennsylvania.

Other new local business incorporations as reported in recent state filings include:

• Bloom Wicked Flowers, 25 E. Crafton Ave., Crafton (floral design and retail store)

• Unlock Pittsburgh LLC, 35 Hawthorne Ave., Crafton (software development, education and mobile content creation)

• Talk & Shop LLC, 3301 Village Road, Crafton (fulfilling clients’ journey and self-discovery)

• Star Contracting Pgh., 2554 Baldwick Road, Crafton (home and commercial remodeling).

Charlotte Smith is a Tribune-Review contributing writer. You can reach Charlotte at 724-693-9441 or charlotte59@comcast.net .

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me