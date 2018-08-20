Business openings and other community news across Bridgeville, Carnegie areas

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Here is a look at retail openings, other business moves and community news from across the Bridgeville and Carnegie areas:

O’Reilly Auto Parts has opened at 1927 E. Railroad St., Heidelberg. Open 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays, it offers retail sales of automobile parts, plus loaner tools, battery testing, wiper blade installation, fluid recycling and other services. Call 412-506-6350 for details.

• Rustic Treasures has opened at 212 Washington Ave., Bridgeville (next to Shouf’s Café). Open daily by 1 p.m., it sells rustics, primitives, collectibles and antiques. Call 412-584-2352 for more information.

• Cricket Wireless has opened in Chartiers Valley Shopping Center, 1025 Washington Pike, Bridgeville. Call 412-221-7522 for details.

• Both the Southwest Communities Chamber of Commerce and Scott Township have new websites: southwestcommunities​chamber.org and scott-twp.com.

• Independent Living with Services at Country Meadows, South Fayette, is customized for independent individuals who only want minimal assistance without paying for services not needed at this time.

This can include prepared meals, medication management, housekeeping and laundry services. Call 412-257-4581 for more information or a tour.

• Snapology has opened at 1350 Old Pond Road, Abele Business Park, South Fayette. Owned by South Fayette sisters Lisa and Laura Coe, the company uses building blocks and technology to teach children, ages 1-14, various programs in engineering, art, math, technology and science. Visit www.snapology.com for registration information.

• Junior Achievement of Western Pennsylvania soon will open JA BizTown at 90 Emerson Lane, Abele Business Park, South Fayette.

The new regional headquarters and educational facility for the local division of the national 80-year-old youth development organization will incorporate a simulated marketplace that allows students to act as workers and leaders. Visit juniorachievement.org for further details.

• Also moving into the Abele Business Park is Pittsburgh Stone and Waterscapes LLC. Founded 35 years ago in Cecil Township, the company relocated to South Fayette from Upper St. Clair, where it had been for the last decade.

Specializing in luxury outdoor living spaces, the company can install pools, waterfalls, covered patios, open-air kitchens, fireplaces and more, in addition to offering various landscaping services. This year they will be adding an interior division to their team of employees who can help plan indoor spaces. Call 412-319-7524 for an appointment.

• Michael Joyce, former assistant principal at Seton LaSalle High School, is the new principal at Bishop Canevin High School. He succeeds Kenneth Sinagra, who retired June 30 after serving in the role since 2002. Joyce earned his bachelor’s degree from the Pennsylvania State University in secondary education, his master’s in school counseling from Duquesne University, and his principal’s certification from California University of Pennsylvania.

Other new local business incorporations as reported in recent state filings include:

• Bloom Wicked Flowers, 25 E. Crafton Ave., Crafton (floral design and retail store)

• Unlock Pittsburgh LLC, 35 Hawthorne Ave., Crafton (software development, education and mobile content creation)

• Talk & Shop LLC, 3301 Village Road, Crafton (fulfilling clients’ journey and self-discovery)

• Star Contracting Pgh., 2554 Baldwick Road, Crafton (home and commercial remodeling).

Charlotte Smith is a Tribune-Review contributing writer. You can reach Charlotte at 724-693-9441 or charlotte59@comcast.net .