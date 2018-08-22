McLaughlin Run Flooding

Several of our readers have suggested we write a column on the recent flood, focusing on the community’s efforts in support of its victims. The outpouring of offers to help these folks – with actual labor; financially; and with donations of clothing, household goods, and furniture – is indeed the kind of “good news” story that is far too rare today.

It is instructive to access the Bridgeville Police Department Facebook page; it provides an excellent summary of the many organizations that have pitched in to help out, as well as a reminder of how serious a problem this is.

The earliest mention we can find of McLaughlin Run in local newspapers is the 1874 flood. The deluge at that time produced 11 fatalities on McLaughlin Run – Mrs. Stratton and five of her children, and Mr. and Mrs. William McLease and their three children.

Baldwin Street made the papers for the first time in July, 1924, when “the upper end of the street was under water, and several cellars in the vicinity were inundated.” This may have been the first flood after Baldwin Street was completed.

The Aug. 6, 1956 flood was described as “the worst here since 1888.” It caused significant damage throughout the Chartiers Valley. This is the event that was documented by Don Toney in a home movie that has been donated to the Bridgeville Area Historical Society

At least 10 other floods made the newspapers, most of which are called “the worst flood ever.” I am sure there are numerous other mentions of many other floods. Suffice it to say, this has been a constant problem for well over 14 decades, and it appears to be growing more frequent and more severe today.

An experienced hydrologist studying this problem would not be surprised that a significant rainfall intensity, say one-inch per hour, is enough to force McLaughlin Run to overflow. Review of the USGS stream gage at Carnegie suggests that about 15 percent of the rainfall in the Chartiers Creek watershed eventually reaches Carnegie.

Applying this runoff coefficient to the McLaughlin Run watershed (7.2 square miles) suggests a storm-water rate of about 58-acre-feet per hour. Assuming a cross-sectional area of 100 square feet for McLaughlin Run and a stream velocity of 3-feet per second, the creek can handle about 25-acre-feet per hour without overflowing.

Recommended solutions include replacing the Baldwin Street neighborhood with a public park serving as a detention pond during floods, installing a trash rack to keep debris away from the bridges, upgrading Bridgeville’s storm sewer system, and mandating detention ponds throughout the watershed.

Most people acknowledge that this is a regional problem involving Bethel Park and Upper St. Clair as well as Bridgeville, with Bridgeville suffering most from its consequences. Channel improvements in Upper St. Clair have succeeded in aggravating the problems in Bridgeville.

In summary, certain things are obvious. Rainstorms of the magnitude of the recent one will occur frequently. Without major changes to the overall watershed, the Baldwin Street neighborhood will eventually be degraded to the point of abandonment.

John Oyler is a Tribune-Review contributing writer. He can be reached at 412-343-1652 or joylerpa@icloud.com. Read more from him at mywutb.blogspot.com.