Carnegie/Bridgeville

Scott couple celebrate birth of daughter

Cindy Babish-schultz | Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, 11:54 a.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

Nikki and Bobby Steffl of Scott Township are receiving congratulations on the birth of a daughter. Sophia Madeline Steffl was born on Aug. 7, 2018 weighing 6 lbs. 10 ozs. Sophia is the granddaughter of Diane and Bob Steffl of Collier Township and Nancy and Ross. Awaiting the arrival was big sister Isabella and big brother Roman.

Irma and Arvin Sorge celebrate their 68 th wedding anniversary on Aug. 28. They are the parents of Sheldon (Tammy) in Carnegie and Bob (Marci) in Kansas City and have five grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Devin Michael Lawrence turned 9 on Aug. 25. He is the son of Melissa (Snyder) and Dennis Lawrence.

Patty and John Spotti of Crafton celebrated their 40 th wedding anniversary on August 26. They are the parents of one daughter, Kelli.

Gerry Skvarca of Carnegie Radiator on Jane Street celebrated his birthday August 28. Gerry is the loving husband of Colleen and they have two children, Erin (Baird) and Rob, and one granddaughter, Sophie Henrietta.

Birthday greetings are sent to Patty (Mauti) Dwinga of Collier Township who celebrated on August 24. Patty is the loving wife of Leon and they are the parents of Lee (Megan), Stephanie and Seth and have one grandchild.

Jimmy Kelsey celebrates his 13 th birthday on Aug. 30. He is the son of Linda and Tom Kelsey and brother of Tommy.

Cole Lynch will celebrate his 14 th birthday on August 31. Cole is the son of Kelli and Curt Lynch of Carnegie, has a sister, Cayleigh, and will be in the ninth grade at Carlynton Jr/Sr High School.

Happy birthday to Margy (Sams) Beck of Carnegie who celebrates on Aug. 31. with her husband, Jimmy, and son, Montana Trombetta. Also, Happy birthday to her sister-in-law Terri (May) Sams of Green Tree who celebrates on Sept. 11with her husband Tommy.

Happy 13 th birthday to Max Samangy who celebrated on Aug. 31. Max is the son of Jen and Mark Samangy of Crafton.

Birthdays this week include, Brandan Cantley, Gale Sakai, Leslie Molinaro, Chris Cantley, Brian Frank, Harley Lynn Connor, Barbara Cantley, Mike Sarsfield, Mary Grace Nichol, Sal Mollica, Carly Langer, Erin Trombetta, and Lynne Tinnion.

Cindy Babish-Schultz is a contributing writer for the Tribune-Review. Submit birthday, anniversary and other announcements to her at 412-249-6346 or cbabish@aol.com.

