Carnegie/Bridgeville

Couple celebrates 55th wedding anniversary

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, 1:33 a.m.
David B. and Nancy Connor Good, of South Fayette, surrouned by family, celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary Aug. 3, at South Carolina Yacht Club.
David B. and Nancy Connor Good of South Fayette celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary Aug. 3, 2018 at South Carolina Yacht Club, Hilton Head Island, S.C. The event was hosted by their family.

They were married Aug. 3, 1963, in Beechwood Bible Chapel, Pittsburgh.

Nancy Good was a music teacher in Peters Township before her marriage and enjoys art.

David Good is a certified public accountant in Carnegie. He enjoys writing.

Their family includes Michael and Miryan Good of Torrance, Calif.; Stephen and Cindy Good of Phoenix; Phillip and Lorri Good of Bridgeville; Joel and Anne Marie Good of Charleston, S.C.; Nathan and Meredith Good of Columbia, S.C.; Jeremy and Ana Good of Houston, Texas; 22 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

The Goods enjoy music and are members of Browns Hill Bible Chapel, Pittsburgh.

