Carnegie/Bridgeville

Rosslyn Heights couple celebrate 40 years of marriage

Cindy Babish-schultz | Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018, 1:33 a.m.

Updated 43 minutes ago

Karen and Tom Wilmus of Rosslyn Heights will celebrate 40 years of marriage Sept. 9. They are the parents of four children, Todd (Kristen), Tara (Jason), Michael (Annie) and Lauren. Karen and Tom are blessed with 8 grandchildren, Brayden, Cameron, Alexa, Lila, Weston, Avery, Beckham and Linley.

Happy 53rd wedding anniversary to Franca and Saro Mollica of Carnegie, who celebrate Sept. 12. They are the parents of Sal and Giovanna and have two granddaughters, Daniella and Stephanie.

Happy 33rd birthday to Christopher Carpellotti of Rosslyn Heights, who celebrates Sept. 9. Chris is the son of Linda and Nick Carpellotti, and brother to Michael.

Happy birthday to Joseph B. Magliocca, who celebrates his 83rd on Sept. 6. Joe and his wife, Beverly, have been married for almost 61 years. They are the parents of Dawn (John) Pawloski, Joe Jr. (Mary), Anita (David) Torchia, Michael (Diane), the late Diana Magliocca, Steven, and Lynette (Joseph) Trecki. Joe and Beverly also have 14 grandchildren.

Nevaeh Grace Helbig will celebrate her sixth birthday Sept. 7. Nevaeh is the daughter of Jennifer and Matthew Helbig of Rosslyn Heights and is little sister to Zavier, Gavin and Joey.

Joan Pandolph of Cubbage Hill will celebrate her birthday Sept. 11. Joan is mom to Thomas, Robert and James. She has one grandson, Anthony.

Happy 22nd wedding anniversary to Angie (Falleroni) and Carl Zenone of Carnegie, who celebrate Sept. 14. They are the parents of one daughter, Izabella, who is a freshman at Mercyhurst University.

There are many candles to blow out for the Yuska family in Carnegie in September. Melanie celebrates Sept. 10, daughter Regina Shaffer celebrates Sept. 12 and Greg Yuska celebrates Sept. 19.

Nancy (Nixon) and Walt Wisniewski of Carnegie will celebrate their 37th wedding anniversary Sept. 12. Nancy and Walt are the parents of Ashley (Frank) Bailey and Brad. They also have two granddaughters, Kenzie and Teagan Bailey.

Susan (Spath) and Jim Fiori of Carnegie will celebrate their 36th wedding anniversary Sept. 11. They are the parents of two daughters, Nicole (Chris) Flaherty and Christine, and have three grandsons, Luke, Chase and Brooks.

Amy Coyne of Carnegie will celebrate another great year Sept. 11. Amy is mom to Sara, who is a senior at Boston University, and Erin, who is in the ninth grade at Carlynton Jr./Sr. High School.

Birthdays this week include Christine Walnoha, Lucille Strinkoski, Jillian Charley, Dick Marshall, Andrew Giffin, Dan Colonna, Carlie Popovich, Ben Bogats, Joe Snak, Greg Kappers, Amanda Hughes, Adam Brown, Mona Salmen, Tammy Herlihy and Lindsay Snak Polley.

Cindy Babish-Schultz is a contributing writer for the Tribune-Review. Submit birthday, anniversary and other announcements to her at 412-249-6346 or cbabish@aol.com.

