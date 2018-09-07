Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Carnegie/Bridgeville

Carnegie council to vote next week on food truck ordinance

Matthew Guerry | Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, 2:09 a.m.
People order food at the Cousins Maine Lobster food truck inside of the new Pittsburgh Food Truck Park in Millvale on April 7, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Carnegie council will vote next week on an updated version of an ordinance regulating food truck and mobile boutique operation within borough limits. Council tabled the ordinance in a July meeting following its mixed reception by some members of the area’s business community.

Mayor Stacie Riley said that while discussion was sometimes spirited, council ultimately crafted an ordinance that was fair to Carnegie’s brick and mortar businesses. Riley called the ordinance the most strict of any municipality’s.

“At the end of the day, I would call it a win-win,” she said.

The updated proposal lowers the permitting fee for truck operation in the borough from $50 per day to $20, but still requests permit applications from owners and operators 45 days in advance unless otherwise approved by the borough manager. It also still limits the number of trucks in the borough each day to four.

The default location for food trucks remains the borough’s East Main Street parking lot with other location requests subject to the approval of the borough manager. The final proposal also maintains operating hours of 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Some within the business community have said that food trucks could harm brick and mortar businesses encumbered with higher costs of operation. Susan McMahon, co-owner of Bakn, pointed out that the trucks could not only divert customers from established restaurants, but could prevent their customers from parking conveniently.

“Parking is the number one concern of businesses in Carnegie right now,” she said.

McMahon said that she is not against having food trucks in the borough, but that it would be helpful to brick and mortar establishments to permit them to operate at more specific times or special events.

Matthew Guerry is a Tribune-Review contributor.

