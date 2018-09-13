Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Carnegie council considers free holiday parking

Matthew Guerry | Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, 12:18 p.m.
Carnegie council is considering allowing free two-hour parking at metered spaces in the borough from Black Friday to Christmas of this year.

Holiday shoppers might just be able to park for free in Carnegie this winter. At the request of several business owners and representatives, Carnegie council is considering allowing free two-hour parking at metered spaces in the borough from Black Friday to Christmas of this year.

“Honestly, 2018 has been a rough year business-wise. Papa J’s burning down was like the icing on the cake,” Larry Scott of Modern Mercantile said, referring to the fire that this summer claimed the popular restaurant.

Carnegie previously permitted free parking at meters from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for lunch. Council members discussed reinstating those hours to prevent drivers from taking advantage of spaces, but Mayor Stacie Riley said reverting to them could cause confusion.

Solicitor Nate Boring suggested council limit free parking to two hours at a time. Council President Sue Demko and Vice-President Phil Boyd both voiced their support for free holiday parking, with Boyd noting that it must be made clear to business owners that spaces are intended for shoppers and visitors only.

“Every other community does it. Bridgeville does it, Dormont does it, Sewickley,” Riley said. “I think that we owe it to our business district. They’ve revitalized Carnegie.”

Council will take up the matter for a vote at its October meeting.

Matthew Guerry is a Tribune-Review contributor.

