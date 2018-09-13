Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Carnegie/Bridgeville

Carnegie council adopts food truck ordinance

Matthew Guerry | Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, 12:21 p.m.
Carnegie council adopted an ordinance laying out when and where in the borough food trucks are permitted. The ordinance establishes a $20 fee per day of food truck or mobile vendor operation, and requires owners and operators to apply for permits from the borough at least 45 days in advance.

The borough manager will be able to approve requests submitted less than 45 days ahead of time, and can along with the chief of police, require trucks to move for emergencies. The number of trucks allowed in the borough each day is capped at four, and the public parking lot on East Main Street has been designated as the default location for trucks to do business.

Other locations can be requested, though vehicles are prohibited from parking closer than 150 feet from businesses or restaurants of similar kinds.

Council voted to approve the ordinance 4-0, with Councilwoman Regina Popichak absent from the meeting. The ordinance updates code pertaining to transient merchant vendors that officials said pertained more to door-to-door salesmen than to the trucks to which it had been applied.

“It’s both popular and unpopular,” Council President Phil Boyd said. “Fortunately, it’s unpopular by a small number and popular by the majority.”

Mayor Stacie Riley commended council and the community members for working together on the ordinance.

“They worked together and created, for the most part, the best win-win situation,” she said.

Matthew Guerry is a Tribune-Review contributor.

