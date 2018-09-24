Carnegie couple celebrate 50th anniversary

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Joanie (Drogowski) and Frank Steiminger of Carnegie celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Aug. 24. Joanie and Frank were married at the former Immaculate Conception Church in Carnegie. They are the proud parents of Amy (Bob) Opal and Dr. Frank Steiminger III. A grand celebration complete with dinner buffet and dancing was held Aug. 18 at the SNPJ in Imperial. Guests from Wisconsin and Florida were included in the 120 attending.

Happy 70th birthday to Craig Wood of Rosslyn Heights who celebrated Sept. 18 with his wife, Connie.

Happy 4th birthday to Lydia Grey Lenk who celebrates Sept. 28. Lydia is the daughter of Laura and Bastian Edward Lenk of Carnegie and little sister of Bastian. She is the granddaughter of Jonathan and Linda Smith of Bridgeport, W.Va., and Glenn and Nancy Lenk of McCandless and great granddaughter of Sarah Rhodes of Carmichaels.

Betty (Clerici) and Bob Reiss of Carnegie will celebrate their 44th wedding anniversary Sept. 28. They are the parents of two daughters, Holly Floyd of Carnegie and Heather (Jim) Hunter. Betty and Bob are also proud of their four grandchildren, Morgan and Jacob Floyd and Kaitlin and Riley Hunter.

Happy 65th birthday wishes are sent to Chris Keisling of Carnegie who celebrates Sept. 28 with family and friends.

Happy birthday to Isabella Huehn who will be 19 Sept. 28. She is the daughter of Carolyn and Edward Huehn of Carnegie and granddaughter of Rita and Robert Wade of Carnegie.

Sara (Prudente) and Rick Richter of Carnegie will celebrate their second wedding anniversary Sept. 29.

Happy 10th birthday to Daniel Carnes who celebrates Sept. 29. Daniel is the son of Christine and Bill Carnes of Scott Township and has a big sister, Kayleen.

Pearl and Richard Moehring of Rosslyn Heights will both celebrate their 74th birthdays. Pearl’s birthday is Sept. 28 and Richard’s is Oct. 2. Pearl and Richard are the parents of Wendy (J.D.) Restich, Richie and Thad Moehring. They also have six grandchildren, David, Danielle and Rachel Restich, as well as Brittani, Bradley and Brayden Moehring, and three great-grandchildren.

Happy 41st wedding anniversary to Liz and Tom DiPietro of Rosslyn Heights who will celebrate Oct. 1. They are the proud parents of Anthony (Avri) and Amy (Tim) Gastgeb. Liz and Tom also have three grandchildren, Mason, Addison and Luca.

Happy birthday to Jean (Tacola) Fiorentini of Carnegie who celebrates Oct. 1. She is mother to Gina May, Alberta, Shawn and George, Jr. Jean also has eight grandkids, Tori, Phillip, Kiersten, Madison, Jordan, Ryan, Brandon and Brandin and great-granddaughter Evelyn Marie May.

Birthdays this week include, Marianne Thielet Miller, Albert Rossi, Rick Richter, Adrienne Kuny, Joanne Stefano, Lisa Beth Mostowy, Mary Pat Pitcher, Chef Greg Alauzen and Bernadette Zombeck.

Cindy Babish-Schultz is a contributing writer for the Tribune-Review. Submit birthday, anniversary and other announcements to her at 412-249-6346 or cbabish@aol.com.