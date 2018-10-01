South Fayette resident gets to 'play' for a living

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

South Fayette (Bridgeville) resident Brad Bendis was a huge Johnny Cash fan when he was a teenager. He begged his parents for a guitar so that he could learn to play and sing just like him. He received that guitar as a gift from his parents in November 2003. Bendis then brought it everywhere, including South Fayette High School, where he occasionally played it in class when he was not supposed to. He became known as the “guy with the guitar.”

Graduating from South Fayette in 2007, he went on to receive an associate degree in small business management from Community College of Allegheny County while performing sporadically during the next 10 years.

He decided to make music his full-time job about four years ago.

“Word of mouth has been the best marketing tool for me, but finding gigs is the part of my job that is really hard work,” Bendis said.

He is keeping busy locally all around the South Hills and beyond, always continuing to search for new performance venues. In 2019 he hopes to release an album of songs that were written by his close friend, Ted Aiken, a retired Moon Area High School teacher who passed away from cancer in 2013. He may also head down to Key West with some friends and possibly play at some sites while he visits.

Although he initially may have been influenced by Johnny Cash, his current show covers a wide variety of music in rock, country, folk and blues genres.

Upcoming performances include Rusty Gold Brewery in Canonsburg at 8 p.m. on Oct. 13 and Nov. 3; Jackson’s in Southpointe at 7 p.m. on Nov. 9; and Liberty Pole Spirits in Washington at 6 p.m. Nov. 23.

Visit him on Facebook for more information about future appearances.

Charlotte Smith is a Tribune-Review contributing writer. Reach Charlotte at 724-693-9441 or charlotte59@comcast.net.