Green Tree couple celebrate 25th anniversary

Jennifer and Tim Schall of Green Tree celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary on Sept. 25. They are the proud parents of three daughters, Makenzie, Madison and Morgan.

Mary Jane (Masciantonio) and Andy Slegal of Carnegie will celebrate their 46th wedding anniversary Oct. 7. They are the parents of Calvin (Sarah) and Moirea (David) Jasper. Mary Jane and Andy also have two grandchildren, Anthony and Natalie Slegal.

Happy sixth wedding anniversary to Mindy Lea (Hawthorne) and Daniel Harrist of Carnegie, who celebrate Oct. 6. The couple will celebrate with daughter Zoey.

Vicky and Tony Feeney of Rosslyn Heights will celebrate their 38th wedding anniversary Oct. 8. They are the parents of Nicholas, Jr., Melissa and Ernest.

Happy birthday to Fred Nelson of East Carnegie, from his wife, Tammy; he celebrates Oct. 7.

Happy third anniversary to Amber (Glowark) and Ken Millett of Carnegie, who celebrate Oct. 3.

Janet and Jim Kaucic of Sygan will celebrate their 41st wedding anniversary Oct. 8. They are the parents of one son, Jim Jr.

Happy 31st wedding anniversary to Nadine and Bert Popovich of Rosslyn Heights, who will celebrate Oct. 10. Nadine also celebrates her birthday Oct. 7. They are the parents of two daughters, Kristen Sorice and Carlie.

Terri and Vince Curtin celebrated their 36th anniversary Sept. 25.

Birthdays this week include Joan Walnoha, Andy Kastle, AJ Burns, Joe Yurchak, Donna Weaver, Jeanine Pipakis, Cindy White Sutton, James Hasara, Katie Zinski, Angie Zenone and Anne Beck.

Cindy Babish-Schultz is a contributing writer for the Tribune-Review. Submit birthday, anniversary and other announcements to her at 412-249-6346 or cbabish@aol.com.