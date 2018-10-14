Carnegie council rebids basketball court project
Carnegie council unanimously voted to rebid the construction of a basketball court in Carnegie Park for $68,680. The measure was approved in a 4-0 vote, with council members Michael Sarsfield and Tess Rem-Canofari absent from the meeting.
Council voted to reject the original bid, which was bid out for nearly twice the amount of money, at its September meeting. Grant funding from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources will cover half of the final cost of the basketball court project.
The project is part of the second phase of a years-long initiative to upgrade the park and consists of the demolition of an older court and construction of a new fenced-in area. Upgrades to the park have so far included the addition of a dog park, hockey courts, tennis courts and a playground. Grants from DCNR will cover half the cost.
Matthew Guerry is a Tribune-Review contributor.