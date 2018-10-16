Polley family welcomes birth of twin boys

Congratulations to Lindsay (Snak) and Wayne Polley on the birth of twin boys. Ezra Lyle and Bishop Alexander were born on Sept. 24, 2018 and join big brother Nixon at home. Maternal grandparents are Janet Snak of South Fayette and Joe Snak of Collier Township. Paternal grandparents are Julie and Rick Polley of Townsville, Pa. Great grandparents are Joan and Myron Yeates of Collier township.

Happy 81st birthday to Terry Cummings of Fort Pitt who celebrates on Oct. 18. Terry is the husband of Marianne (Miraglia) Cummings , who celebrates her 80th birthday on Oct. 31. Terry and Marianne are the parents of five children; Jovanna (Paul) Magersuppe, Madonna (Mark) Mullin, Brian (Karen) Cummings, Cynthia (Alan) Cunningham and Kenneth (Dawn) Cummings. They also have nine grandchildren; Kaitlin McGregor and Kevin Magersuppe, Korey and Zachary Mullin, Brian Cummings and Jenna Guessford, Colin and Benjamin Cunningham and Ryder Christian Cummings. Terry and Marianne have two great-grandchildren, Landon and Josephine Grace.

Diana VanGoor of Carnegie will celebrate her birthday Oct. 18. with her husband Fred, family and friends. Diana and Fred will be married 46 years on Nov. 11. and they are the parents of Karl (Stacy) VanGoor and Amanda (James) Woods. They also have three grandchildren, Alexandra, Addison and Anthony.

Happy 38th wedding anniversary to Donna and Bill Pencosky of Rosslyn Heights who will celebrate on on Oct. 18. They are the parents of three daughters, Christine (John) Mormile, Melissa (Shane) Russell and April.

Happy 58th birthday to Tim Volk of Carnegie who celebrates on Oct. 19 with his wife, Nancy. Nancy and Tim are the parents of Kara (Chris MacTaggart) and Chris Volk and have two grandchildren. Twin brother Tom of Pittsburgh will celebrate with his wife, Mary. Mary and Tom have four children, Lindsay, Brad, Bryce and Rebecca. Tim and Tom are the sons of Bonnie and Fred Volk of Carnegie.

Thinking of you David McIntosh of Carnegie, who will celebrate his birthday on Oct. 19 with his wife, JoAnn and daughters, Heather (Jason) Wawrzeniak and Jamie (Jeff) Bourg. David and JoAnn also have four grandchildren, Truman and Harper Wawrzeniak, and Kendal and Guerin Bourg.

On Saturday Sept. 29, the descendants of Nicholas and Eva (Kuzemko) Shiwarski held a reunion at Clever Park in Robinson Township. From Ukrainian descent, the Shiwarski family first settled in Carnegie on Jane Street and later Chestnut Street before spreading out over the next generations. Food, fun and memories were shared by all. Attendees included local families plus relatives from New York and Florida. Mary Shiwarski of Carnegie was the eldest member attending, while Henley Henrici was the youngest at 10 months. Plans are already under way for next year’s reunion.

Birthdays this week include, Carmelita Woods, Mary Anne Piontek, Marcia Petkovich, John Butera, Shawn Columbus, Betsy Hilpert Neil, Kristal Glancy, Ruth Capo, Al Cugini, Herb Feige, Rosemary Moore, Corey Welsh, Melissa Dailey, Kristen Sorice, Dave Colonna, Chris Handerhan and Anita Malecki.

Cindy Babish-Schultz is a Tribune-Review contributor.