Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Carnegie/Bridgeville

Hobbyist with metal detector discovers historic item from 1609

John Oyler | Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, 1:33 a.m.
Rob Best discovered this “grant marker” in Beaver County, proof that some government had granted land to someone named de LaSalle in 1609.
Rob Best discovered this “grant marker” in Beaver County, proof that some government had granted land to someone named de LaSalle in 1609.

Updated 6 hours ago

The Bridgeville Area Historical Society kicked off its 2018-19 program meeting sequence with a presentation entitled “History Hounds — Preserving and Saving Local History Through Metal Detecting” by two hobbyists, Rob Hilt and Rob Best.

Hilt had given a talk on the same subject last spring; this time Best provided some additional information. The two speakers discussed their hobby and their commitment to local history.

In Hilt’s presentation last March, he mentioned the fact that his colleague, Best, had found an interesting artifact in Beaver County that might have significant historic implications.

Consequently, when Best discussed this artifact, I paid specific attention to his interpretation of its significance. This time it was described as a “grant marker,” proof that some government had granted land to someone named de LaSalle in 1609.

Fortunately, he had brought the artifact with him and had it shown prominently in a display case. It is a lead disc about 3 inches in diameter and perhaps three-eighths of an inch thick. On its face, inscribed with a dull tool are the words, “CHEV. DE LASALLE” and the numeral “1609.”

When I inquired about inscriptions on the back of the disc, he sent me a copy of a photograph of the reverse side. It shows, inscribed with a sharper tool, “CCS,” “ECB,” “AOUT,” and “30,” and “22” inscribed with a die of the numeral “2.”

This is indeed an intriguing artifact. We amateur historians have two basic fears. We worry that some bit of information we uncover may have historic significance and we are not sufficiently knowledgeable to recognize it. Similarly, we worry that we may incorrectly imply something historic to an item we report.

Both of these concerns are relevant to this artifact.

In an effort to help Best learn more about the artifact, I have attempted to contact a number of historical organizations and individuals in an effort to find an explanation for the inscriptions on it. It will be interesting to see what response we get.

Assuming the artifact is authentic it could provide information that would change some of our interpretations of local history. La Salle’s famous 1669 expedition into the “Ohio Country” is a well-known subject of controversy. At this time, it is believed that the expedition was restricted to the Great Lakes and that he never reached the Ohio (or Allegheny) River. Could this artifact refute that opinion?

We hope some professional historian specializing in La Salle or in Western Pennsylvania history will be able to help us unravel this mystery.

The next Historical Society program will be on Oct. 30, 2018, at 7:30 pm, at the Chartiers Room of the Bridgeville Volunteer Fire Department. Todd DePastino will discuss “World War II on the Home Front.”

John Oyler is a Tribune-Review contributor.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me