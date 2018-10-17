Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Carnegie/Bridgeville

New church, stores open locally

Charlotte Smith | Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018, 1:33 a.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Last month, TreeLine Church, P.O. Box 426, Morgan, began holding services at 10 a.m. on Sundays at Pittsburgh Technical College, Oakdale. The church is newly established by the Rev. Brian Henry who has a ministry degree from Oral Roberts University and plans on introducing people of all ages to inspiring messages in a casual atmosphere. Call 412-564-3585 for information or visit www.treeline.church .

Jae Jin Cho is the new associate pastor for youth and discipleship at Bethany Presbyterian, Bridgeville.

Upstage Theatre School is holding classes in the Hott Spot, 614 Washington Ave., Bridgeville. Offering 7-8 week sessions for children ages 4-14, it allows students to experience performing without long-term commitments. Call 412-496-2959 for information.

Champion Force Cheerleading is offering lessons for boys and girls ages 4-18 at the South Fayette Volunteer Fire Department. Visit www.championforce.com for details.

Computers Pgh, South Fayette Township, has added Joe Hollowood to its team of repair professionals who can come to one’s home or office for IT consulting or support. He has more than 25 years of experience in providing high-level administration and technical support of Windows operating systems, Mac operating systems, wired and wireless networks, and technology in general. Call 412-708-3231 for an appointment.

Feathered Ink Cosmetics opened at 420 E. Main St., Carnegie, offering permanent makeup services via microblading. Call 412-506-3191 for an appointment.

Other new local business as reported in recent state filings include:

• Brideas LLC, 80 W. Manilla Ave., Green Tree (bridal services)

• Manthely Holdings, 2025 Greentree Rd., Green Tree (glass & glazing specialty contractor)

• Kelly Design Services, 2037 Clearfork Rd., Bridgeville (CAD design services)

• Soul Notez Photography, 711 Bank St., Bridgeville (photography & music editing)

• Sterling Publications, 716 Chess St., Bridgeville (advertising/sales)

• Vallip Landscaping & Hauling, 515 Bluff St., Carnegie (landscaping/hauling).

Charlotte Smith is a Tribune-Review contributing writer. You can reach Charlotte at 724-693-9441 or charlotte59@comcast.net.

