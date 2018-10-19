Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Carnegie/Bridgeville

South Fayette officials plan to have new township manager by end of year

Eric Eisert | Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, 1:33 a.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

South Fayette Township has gone nearly half a year without a full-time manager.

Township commissioners said that streak may soon come to an end. Board of commissioners President Ray Pitetti and Commissioner Joseph Horowitz said they believe a new manager will be in place before 2018 ends.

With the year coming to a close, they admit the lack of a manager has made 2019 budget preparations difficult.

“That’s one of the reasons we’re pushing this,” Pitetti said.

Horowitz said they believe they can hire the new manager in time for that person to have input on the budget.

Township communications and community development director Andrea Iglar said department heads have submitted their proposals to finance director Nancy Degenhardt.

Commissioners unanimously approved a budget schedule. Staff is scheduled to present the proposed budget to the board on Nov. 2. Public meetings are also scheduled for Nov. 14 and Dec. 5. A vote on final adoption is scheduled for Dec. 12.

South Fayette has been without a full-time municipal manager since Ryan Eggleston left in April to become city manager of Morehead City, N.C.

Commissioners appointed township employee Laverne Diggs as interim manager. Diggs was already a township employee, having retired from full-time work in municipal management around the country.

Diggs resigned last month for personal reasons, and commissioners appointed public works director Miles “Butch” Truitt as interim manager.

Eric Eisert is a Tribune-Review contributor.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me