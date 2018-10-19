South Fayette officials plan to have new township manager by end of year

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

South Fayette Township has gone nearly half a year without a full-time manager.

Township commissioners said that streak may soon come to an end. Board of commissioners President Ray Pitetti and Commissioner Joseph Horowitz said they believe a new manager will be in place before 2018 ends.

With the year coming to a close, they admit the lack of a manager has made 2019 budget preparations difficult.

“That’s one of the reasons we’re pushing this,” Pitetti said.

Horowitz said they believe they can hire the new manager in time for that person to have input on the budget.

Township communications and community development director Andrea Iglar said department heads have submitted their proposals to finance director Nancy Degenhardt.

Commissioners unanimously approved a budget schedule. Staff is scheduled to present the proposed budget to the board on Nov. 2. Public meetings are also scheduled for Nov. 14 and Dec. 5. A vote on final adoption is scheduled for Dec. 12.

South Fayette has been without a full-time municipal manager since Ryan Eggleston left in April to become city manager of Morehead City, N.C.

Commissioners appointed township employee Laverne Diggs as interim manager. Diggs was already a township employee, having retired from full-time work in municipal management around the country.

Diggs resigned last month for personal reasons, and commissioners appointed public works director Miles “Butch” Truitt as interim manager.

Eric Eisert is a Tribune-Review contributor.