Collier couple celebrate 67th anniversary

Shirley and Andy Guzniczak of Collier celebrated 67 years of marriage Oct. 20. They are blessed with three sons, three grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Andy Schade of Carnegie celebrated his birthday Oct. 19. Andy and his wife, Mary Anne, will celebrate their 46th wedding anniversary Oct. 28. They are the parents of Patrick, Christopher and Carrie and have one granddaughter, Brianna Lynn.

Happy 41st wedding anniversary to Mary Cay (Steinmetz) and Jack Dunmyer of Cloverleaf Estates who celebrated Oct. 22. They are the parents of Nick (Stephanie), Kristen (Jeffrey) D’Eramo and Katie (David) Zinski. They also have six grandchildren, Ryan, Megan and Kylie Dunmyer, Isabella and Addison D’Eramo and Evelyn Zinski.

Pam Wheat will celebrate her birthday Oct. 26. Pam is the daughter of the late Joan and the late John Wheat of Scott Township. Pam operates P.J.’s Deli, Bakery and Catering on Bower Hill Road in Bridgeville, which she opened with her mom 40 years ago.

Jean (Scisciani) and Gary Brandebura of Carnegie will celebrate their 27th wedding anniversary Oct. 26. They are the parents of two daughters, Hannah Lyn and Lindsey. Hannah will celebrate her 22nd birthday Oct. 31.

Birthday wishes are sent to Christine (McMurray) O’Malley of Glendale, who celebrates on Oct. 25. Christine is the wife of John, and they have three children, John Jr., Michael (Mora “Annie”) of Harrisburg and Heather (Emad) Elsayed of Texas. Christine and John have four grandchildren, Saphayaa, Ameena, Fatimah and Layla.

Happy seventh anniversary to Simone and Jeffrey Hilty of South Fayette, who celebrate on Oct. 22. Simone and Jeffrey are the proud parents of daughter Sydney.

Melissa (Pierce) and Matt Leary of Carnegie celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary Oct. 20. Melissa just celebrated her 30th birthday Oct. 13.

Happy 23rd wedding anniversary to Susan (Lightner) and Jack Cantwell of Carnegie, who cebrated on Oct. 21. Together they are the proud parents of one son, John Patrick “J.P.”, who is a freshman at Duquesne University.

Happy 22nd birthday to Sara Mannes of Carnegie, who celebrates on Oct. 21. Sara is the daughter of Amy Coyne and has a younger sister, Erin. Sara is a senior at Boston University.

Happy birthday wishes are sent to Barbara Mangis of Carnegie, who celebrates on Oct. 2o. Barbara is the wife of the late Joseph and mother to Renee (Rick) Smith of Glendale, Douglas (Megan) Rohrkaste of Kennedy Township, Brooke and Mike Quertinmont of Collier Township, Hillary (Eric) Kuntz of Collier Township, Quinn (Matt) Garloch of Florida and Ryan (Lauralynn) Mangis. She is proud of her 12 grandchildren, Paige, Logan, Regan, Grayson and Bailey Smith, John Rohrkast, Hayden and Amelia Quertinmont, Kennedy and Brady Kuntz, and Liliana and Scarlett Mangis.

Birthdays this week include Tim Castello Sr., Chris Burek, Joshua Campbell, Mary Shiwarski, David Zinski, Judy Yurchak, Amy Hatcher, Katie Smith, Marie Bogats, Norma Kiefer, Pat Puleo Ambrose, Lori Dedola, Louise Stewart and Phil Thornburg.

