Community members celebrate birthdays, anniversaries

Happy birthday to Frank Torchia of Rosslyn Heights, who will celebrate Nov. 4. Frank is the loving husband of Shirley, and they have three children, Christina (Scott) Kennedy, Theresa (Brandon) Zimmerman and Frank Jr. They also have five grandchildren.

Connie (Zajicek) and Craig Wood of Carnegie will celebrate their eighth wedding anniversary Nov. 5.

Happy birthday to Valera Whitaker, who celebrates Nov. 1. Val is the wife of Aaron, and together they have six children, Karen (Rick), Aaron (Shelly), Bob (Donna), Rich (Alberta), Wendy (Don) and Jen. Val and Aaron also have 14 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Mary Shiwarski of Carnegie celebrated her birthday Oct. 28. She is the wife of the late Bam Shiwarski. Mary and Bam are the parents of two sons, Ron (Debbie), who celebrated their 39th wedding anniversary Oct. 27, and Gary (Marianne), who celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary Oct. 23. Happy birthday to Gary, who celebrated Oct. 15.

Lori (Smith) Dedola of Rosslyn Heights celebrates her birthday Oct. 30. Lori is the wife of Dave, and they have three sons, Guy (Julia), Dean (Lindy) and David. Lori and Dave also have three grandchildren.

Happy birthday to Louise Stewart of Carnegie (Stewart Flowers), who celebrates Oct. 31. Louise is the wife of the late Elmer Stewart and is mom to Ron (Annette) and Jim (Kathy) Stewart. She has five grandchildren, Beth Ann (John) Yarowenko, Ron John Stewart, Jamey (Jennifer) and Jason Stewart and Kelly (Shawn) Wigle. Louise also has nine great-grandchildren, Stewart, Natasha, Johnny, Conner, Cole, Jessica, Nicholas, Hayden and Jacob.

Happy 35th birthday to Jordan Hilty of Bridgeville, who celebrates Oct. 31. Jordan is the son of Lizann and Jeff Hilty and brother to Jeffrey and Joseph.

Frank and Garnett Kocik of Glendale celebrate their 32nd wedding anniversary Oct. 29. They are the parents of Amber (Josh) Scanlon, Ali and Alyssa.

Aubrey Elizabeth Hermann of Bridgeville celebrates her sixth birthday Oct. 29. Aubrey is the daughter of Jamie and Mark Hermann and has two siblings, Madison and Brody. Grandparents include Donna and Bob Gielarowski of Carnegie.

Rose and Ray Pencosky of Carnegie celebrate their 46th wedding anniversary Oct. 28. Rose and Ray are the parents of two daughters, Nicole Lynn and Michelle Lynn.

Happy 65th birthday to John Turnbull of Cloverleaf Estates West, who celebrates Oct. 31.

Happy 10th birthday to Sophia Grace Hathaway, who celebrates Oct. 31. . Sophia is the daughter of Leah and Jake Hathaway of Scott Township.

Joseph Mollica will celebrate his 12th birthday Nov. 3. Joseph is the son of Lynn and Joe Mollica of Carnegie and brother to Brooke, Haley, Sydney and Dominic. Big sister Brooke will turn 25 on Nov. 17.

Birthdays this week include Debbie Mirich, John Duffy, Linda Frost, Lynn Harris Heasley, Ashley Burne, Pam McCreary, Donna Mittner, Betty Reiss, Joe Hultz, Cheryl Hillen and Jill Bryan.

Cindy Babish-Schultz is a contributing writer for the Tribune-Review. Submit birthday, anniversary and other announcements to her at 412-249-6346 or cbabish@aol.com.