Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
Carnegie/Bridgeville

'Fall' into these new South Hills stores

Charlotte Smith | Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, 1:34 a.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

The Shoppe Along the Way opened at 31 E. Main St., Carnegie. The store’s inventory, which may range from soy candles and holiday wreaths to sea glass jewelry and more, is sourced from local artists and vendors. One-of-a-kind upcycled and repurposed furniture, such as rustic farmhouse tables, buffets and chalk painted tables, is also on display. The owners also host parties and workshops. Visit www.shoppealongtheway.com for an upcoming list of dates or call 412-915-6258. Hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday.

Mold Medics moved into 811 Washington Ave., Carnegie. This service provides mold remediation and testing, air duct cleaning and home inspections. Call 412-447-5582 for an appointment.

Rachael Andredas has opened an office in Carnegie, offering wellness coaching, Reiki services and plant-based nutrition advice. Visit www.rachaelandredas.com for more information.

Hailey Corton is a new yoga instructor at Sterling Yoga & Wellness Center, 393 Vanadium Road, Scott. She is also a licensed massage therapist, Reiki master, reflexologist and personal trainer. Call 412-260-0533 for an appointment.

Jordan Pearce is the new Director of Youth Ministry for Holy Child/St. Barbara/St. Mary combined Roman Catholic parishes, Bridgeville.

Other new local business incorporations as reported in recent state filings include:

• GSL, P.O. Box 461, Cuddy (South Fayette Township) (commercial landscaping and support services for fracking operations)

• Pig Iron Garage, 4138 Battle Ridge Road, McDonald (South Fayette Township) (vehicle fabrication and customization)

• Hindes & McGinnis Contracting, 221 Hope St., Building 2, Carnegie (construction)

• CJ&R Industries, 135 Brook St., Carnegie (removal of paint & surface rust)

• Ada’s Cleaning, 503 Fifth Ave., Carnegie (residential cleaning)

• Allegheny Sports Technology, 1463 Old Steubenville Pike, Crafton (software training products)

• Shamokin Lode, 101 Manorview Road, #507, Green Tree (oil and gas land services).

Charlotte Smith is a Tribune-Review contributing writer. You can reach Charlotte at 724-693-9441 or charlotte59@comcast.net.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me