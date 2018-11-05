'Fall' into these new South Hills stores

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Shoppe Along the Way opened at 31 E. Main St., Carnegie. The store’s inventory, which may range from soy candles and holiday wreaths to sea glass jewelry and more, is sourced from local artists and vendors. One-of-a-kind upcycled and repurposed furniture, such as rustic farmhouse tables, buffets and chalk painted tables, is also on display. The owners also host parties and workshops. Visit www.shoppealongtheway.com for an upcoming list of dates or call 412-915-6258. Hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday.

Mold Medics moved into 811 Washington Ave., Carnegie. This service provides mold remediation and testing, air duct cleaning and home inspections. Call 412-447-5582 for an appointment.

Rachael Andredas has opened an office in Carnegie, offering wellness coaching, Reiki services and plant-based nutrition advice. Visit www.rachaelandredas.com for more information.

Hailey Corton is a new yoga instructor at Sterling Yoga & Wellness Center, 393 Vanadium Road, Scott. She is also a licensed massage therapist, Reiki master, reflexologist and personal trainer. Call 412-260-0533 for an appointment.

Jordan Pearce is the new Director of Youth Ministry for Holy Child/St. Barbara/St. Mary combined Roman Catholic parishes, Bridgeville.

Other new local business incorporations as reported in recent state filings include:

• GSL, P.O. Box 461, Cuddy (South Fayette Township) (commercial landscaping and support services for fracking operations)

• Pig Iron Garage, 4138 Battle Ridge Road, McDonald (South Fayette Township) (vehicle fabrication and customization)

• Hindes & McGinnis Contracting, 221 Hope St., Building 2, Carnegie (construction)

• CJ&R Industries, 135 Brook St., Carnegie (removal of paint & surface rust)

• Ada’s Cleaning, 503 Fifth Ave., Carnegie (residential cleaning)

• Allegheny Sports Technology, 1463 Old Steubenville Pike, Crafton (software training products)

• Shamokin Lode, 101 Manorview Road, #507, Green Tree (oil and gas land services).

Charlotte Smith is a Tribune-Review contributing writer. You can reach Charlotte at 724-693-9441 or charlotte59@comcast.net.