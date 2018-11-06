Carnegie couple celebrates golden anniversary

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

David and Jacqueline Kushner of Carnegie will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Nov. 9. They were married at St. Ignatius R.C. Church, where the service was officiated by the Rev. F. Sojka. David and Jacqueline are the parents of Craig and Aaron (Lori) Kushner and grandparents of Ashley, Emiley, Craig Jr. (CJ), Domenick and Vanessa. The family celebrated earlier in 2018 with a trip to Montego Bay, Jamaica.

Isabelle Masko will celebrate her fourth birthday on Nov. 9. Isabelle is the daughter of Jessica and Michael Masko of Collier Township. She is the granddaughter of Mary Jo and the late Rich Masko of Carnegie, and Tina and Brian Benton of Albion.

William and Frances Diamond of Collier Township celebrated 65 years on Oct. 17. They are parents of six children, Fred, Rick, John, Beverly, Bonnie and Sue.

The Rev. Robert Popichak of Carnegie celebrates his birthday on Nov. 7. He will celebrate with his wife, Regina, and sons, Alex and Matthew.

Jill Bryan celebrates another year Nov. 6, and her sister, and Kelly Lewellyn, celebrates her birthday on Nov. 8. They are the daughters of Joan and the late Jack Bryan of Cubbage Hill.

Happy birthday to Dawn (Dombrowski) Wood who celebrates on Nov. 7 with her husband, Jim, daughter Kenley and family.

Mary Cay (Steinmetz) Dunmyer of Collier celebrates her birthday on Nov. 8. Mary Cay is the loving wife of Jack Dunmyer, and they have three children, Nick (Stephanie), Kristen (Jeffrey) D’Eramo and Katie (David) Zinski. Mary Cay and Jack have six grandchildren, Ryan, Megan, Kylie, Isabella, Evelyn and Addison.

Happy birthday to Cathy Iorio of Heidelberg, who celebrates on Nov. 11. Cathy is the wife of Len and mother of Lenny (Dawn) and Mike. She is Granny to Matt, Lizzy, Alaina and Tony.

Birthdays this week include Mark Uniatowski, Dan Burns, John Pitrone and Amy Moore.

Happy 81st birthday to Audrey Teyssier of Glendale, who celebrates Nov. 11. Audrey and her late husband, Ray, had five children, Robin (Herb) Feige, Raymond, Renea (Michael) Holden, Joan (Ken) Kundra and the late Marie (Ron) Catrain. Audrey has 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Happy 46th wedding anniversary to Diana (Kolb) and Fred Van Goor of Carnegie, who will celebrate on Nov. 11. Diana and Fred are the parents of Karl (Stacy) Van Goor of Green Tree and Amanda (James) Woods of Glendale. They are blessed with three grandchildren, Allie, Addison and Anthony Van Goor.

