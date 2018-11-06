Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
Election HQ: What you need for Election Day in Western Pennsylvania
Carnegie/Bridgeville

Carnegie couple celebrates golden anniversary

Cindy Babish-schultz | Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, 1:33 a.m.
David and Jacqueline Kushner of Carnegie will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Nov. 9. The family celebrated earlier in 2018 with a trip to Montego Bay, Jamaica.
Submitted
David and Jacqueline Kushner of Carnegie will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Nov. 9. The family celebrated earlier in 2018 with a trip to Montego Bay, Jamaica.

Updated 12 hours ago

David and Jacqueline Kushner of Carnegie will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Nov. 9. They were married at St. Ignatius R.C. Church, where the service was officiated by the Rev. F. Sojka. David and Jacqueline are the parents of Craig and Aaron (Lori) Kushner and grandparents of Ashley, Emiley, Craig Jr. (CJ), Domenick and Vanessa. The family celebrated earlier in 2018 with a trip to Montego Bay, Jamaica.

Isabelle Masko will celebrate her fourth birthday on Nov. 9. Isabelle is the daughter of Jessica and Michael Masko of Collier Township. She is the granddaughter of Mary Jo and the late Rich Masko of Carnegie, and Tina and Brian Benton of Albion.

William and Frances Diamond of Collier Township celebrated 65 years on Oct. 17. They are parents of six children, Fred, Rick, John, Beverly, Bonnie and Sue.

The Rev. Robert Popichak of Carnegie celebrates his birthday on Nov. 7. He will celebrate with his wife, Regina, and sons, Alex and Matthew.

Jill Bryan celebrates another year Nov. 6, and her sister, and Kelly Lewellyn, celebrates her birthday on Nov. 8. They are the daughters of Joan and the late Jack Bryan of Cubbage Hill.

Happy birthday to Dawn (Dombrowski) Wood who celebrates on Nov. 7 with her husband, Jim, daughter Kenley and family.

Mary Cay (Steinmetz) Dunmyer of Collier celebrates her birthday on Nov. 8. Mary Cay is the loving wife of Jack Dunmyer, and they have three children, Nick (Stephanie), Kristen (Jeffrey) D’Eramo and Katie (David) Zinski. Mary Cay and Jack have six grandchildren, Ryan, Megan, Kylie, Isabella, Evelyn and Addison.

Happy birthday to Cathy Iorio of Heidelberg, who celebrates on Nov. 11. Cathy is the wife of Len and mother of Lenny (Dawn) and Mike. She is Granny to Matt, Lizzy, Alaina and Tony.

Birthdays this week include Mark Uniatowski, Dan Burns, John Pitrone and Amy Moore.

Happy 81st birthday to Audrey Teyssier of Glendale, who celebrates Nov. 11. Audrey and her late husband, Ray, had five children, Robin (Herb) Feige, Raymond, Renea (Michael) Holden, Joan (Ken) Kundra and the late Marie (Ron) Catrain. Audrey has 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Happy 46th wedding anniversary to Diana (Kolb) and Fred Van Goor of Carnegie, who will celebrate on Nov. 11. Diana and Fred are the parents of Karl (Stacy) Van Goor of Green Tree and Amanda (James) Woods of Glendale. They are blessed with three grandchildren, Allie, Addison and Anthony Van Goor.

Cindy Babish-Schultz is a contributing writer for the Tribune-Review. Submit birthday, anniversary and other announcements to her at 412-249-6346 or cbabish@aol.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me