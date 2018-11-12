Happy 92nd birthday to Yosty

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Adolph (Yosty) Podurgiel celebrated his 92nd birthday on Nov. 8. He is the former owner of Glendale Dairy and current Planning Commissioner in Scott Township. He and his wife, Jeanne (Stys), celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary in May. They are the parents to Kim, Dave and the late Jeff.

Happy 91st birthday to Anna Marie (Adamo) Mauti of Cubbage Hill who celebrated on Nov. 13 with her family. She is the mother of Augie (Janice) Mauti, the Rev. Joe (Marianne) Mauti, Patty (Leon) Dwinga and Jo Marie (Dave) Tissue. Anna Marie has 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Happy 49th wedding anniversary to Daryl and Ed Ault of Carnegie who will celebrate on Nov. 15. They are the parents of Nathan, Lauren and the late Lindsay. Daryl and Ed also have nine grandchildren.

Tracy and Perry Schreiber of Carnegie will celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary on Nov. 19. They are the parents of Justin and Ashley.

Happy 40th wedding anniversary to Pattie and Bob Kormick of Crafton who celebrated on Nov. 11. They are the parents of one daughter, Robyn.

Happy third birthday to Paisley Kessler who celebrates on Nov. 20 with big sisters Alivia and Alexa, and family.

Hannah (Rossi) and Brian Olstein of Carnegie celebrated their fourth anniversary on Nov. 11. Hannah is the daughter of Joyce and Tom Rossi of Carnegie, and Brian is the son of Carol and Joseph Olstein. Helping in the celebration were the children, Trevor Buttermore, Kaitlyn Olstein and Rowan Olstein.

Eileen (Wiliszewski) and John Welsh of Scott Township celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary on Nov. 14. Eileen and John are the parents of two sons, John (Denise) and Patrick (Peggy). They also have four grandchildren, Erin, Sean, Paige and Madison Welsh.

Birthdays wishes are sent to Laura Caughey Longo, of Collier Township, who celebrates on Nov. 14. She is the wife of Joe and she has three children, Beth Francis, Matt and Frank Wilson. They also have five grandchildren, Alyssa and Jordyn Francis, Madi, Ben and Jake Wilson.

Birthdays this week include Amanda Partin, Bob Reiss, Pam Diulus, Liz Krasousky, Desiree Liberatore, Brooke Mollica, Kathy Stuparitz, Gina Urso, Shirley Krasousky, Zoey Petrocelly, Natalie Hatcher, Ashton Calloway, Tyler Valentine, Mackenzie Mangum, Kitty White, John Zajicek, Debbie Gizoni, Jaque Haygood and Erin Oddi.

Cindy Babish-Schultz is a contributing writer for the Tribune-Review. Submit birthday, anniversary and other announcements to her at 412-249-6346 or cbabish@aol.com.