Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Carnegie/Bridgeville

South Fayette officials hire new township manager

Eric Eisert | Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, 12:51 p.m.
South Fayette Township commissioners hired John Barrett as the new township manager, with his first official day beginning Jan. 2, 2019.
Eric Eisert | For the Tribune-Review
South Fayette Township commissioners hired John Barrett as the new township manager, with his first official day beginning Jan. 2, 2019.

Updated 8 hours ago

After going roughly half-a-year without a township manager, South Fayette has made a decision on who will be in charge of the day-to-day operations.

Township commissioners hired John Barrett as the new township manager with his first official day on the job beginning Jan. 2, 2019.

Barrett has spent the past eight years as borough manager for Baldwin Borough. He said he was attracted to the South Fayette position for a challenge he has not encountered much at Baldwin Borough.

“The township is dynamic. It’s growing,” Barrett said.

In Baldwin, most of the borough has been developed. He said in South Fayette the challenge is to manage the growth responsibly. He also pointed to the under-construction Southern Beltway as a way to spur good development through improving transportation.

As Chief Administrator of Murrysville from 2006 to 2009, Barrett was involved in improvements to Route 22.

Barrett is scheduled to continue as Baldwin Borough Manager through the end of the year. Commissioners voted 3-0 to hire Barrett at an annual salary of $123,000. Commissioners Joe Horowitz and Lisa Malosh did not attend the meeting.

Eric Eisert is a Tribune-Review contributor.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me