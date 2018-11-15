South Fayette officials hire new township manager

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

After going roughly half-a-year without a township manager, South Fayette has made a decision on who will be in charge of the day-to-day operations.

Township commissioners hired John Barrett as the new township manager with his first official day on the job beginning Jan. 2, 2019.

Barrett has spent the past eight years as borough manager for Baldwin Borough. He said he was attracted to the South Fayette position for a challenge he has not encountered much at Baldwin Borough.

“The township is dynamic. It’s growing,” Barrett said.

In Baldwin, most of the borough has been developed. He said in South Fayette the challenge is to manage the growth responsibly. He also pointed to the under-construction Southern Beltway as a way to spur good development through improving transportation.

As Chief Administrator of Murrysville from 2006 to 2009, Barrett was involved in improvements to Route 22.

Barrett is scheduled to continue as Baldwin Borough Manager through the end of the year. Commissioners voted 3-0 to hire Barrett at an annual salary of $123,000. Commissioners Joe Horowitz and Lisa Malosh did not attend the meeting.

Eric Eisert is a Tribune-Review contributor.