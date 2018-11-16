Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Carnegie/Bridgeville

Carnegie renews police contracts

Matthew Guerry | Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, 1:33 a.m.

The Borough of Carnegie has ratified a new collective bargaining agreement with the Carnegie Police Department. Officers will see a 3 percent raise each year under the new agreement, which begins in 2019 and runs through 2023.

The agreement raised the starting wage for new patrolmen from $28.32 an hour to $31.77 and includes an increase of approximately 10 cents an hour for shift differentials. After five years of employment, officers will earn a basic salary of $39.72 an hour.

The amount that police contribute toward their health insurance will increase to approximately $40 per pay.

Carnegie council approved the agreement unanimously during its regular November meeting. All five council members were present.

Carnegie Council Vice President Phil Boyd oversaw the bargaining process for the borough and said he believed the resulting contract is fair to both the department and the municipality. Boyd also helped negotiate the current agreement, which expires Dec. 31.

“We’ve got a good group of guys and girls that work very hard for us. They work like a team, and none of the requests that they had were unreasonable,” Boyd said.

Carnegie Police Chief Jeff Kennedy said his officers appeared pleased with the contract as well.

Excluding the chief of police, the 13-member force is represented by its own labor association.

Matthew Guerry is a Tribune-Review contributor.

