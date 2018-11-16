South Fayette residents could see tax hike for 2019

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

South Fayette property owners will likely see their tax bill increase in 2019. How much of an increase will be decided by township commissioners.

Township Finance Director Nancy Degenhardt unveiled two options for a 2019 budget with millage rates of 5.07 or 5.3.

The 2018 South Fayette Township millage is 4.73.

Degenhardt said the 5.3-mill budget includes hiring two police officers, as requested by Police Chief John Phoennik. Degenhardt said that budget would call for $12.8 million in expenditures.

If hired, two new officers would bring the department’s staff to 19 officers plus the chief and an administrative assistant.

If the new officers are not hired, Degenhardt’s proposed budget is less than $12.6 million and includes the 5.07-mill property tax rate. That equates to an increase of more than $900,000 in new expenditures.

Degenhardt highlighted a few reasons for the increase in spending.

The township entered a new five-year contract with Waste Management that adds $170,000 to the budget.

She also proposes a $700,000 capital reserve budget. She said funding for capital projects were funded through excess general funds. If the funds were not there, the project was not completed.

Township commissioners made no comment on the proposed budget.

They are scheduled to hold a budget workshop at 7 p.m. Dec. 5 and vote on the budget at their regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Dec. 12.

Eric Eisert is a Tribune-Review contributor.