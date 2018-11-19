Couple married at St. John's Lutheran in Carnegie

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Taylor Joy Breen and Eric Robert Lynch were united in marriage Sept. 29 at St. John Lutheran Church in Carnegie. Taylor is the daughter of Denise and John Breen of Heidelberg, and Eric is the son of Ginny Lorey of Aiken, S.C., and Jack Lynch of Carnegie. Taylor and Eric greeted their guests at Bella Sera in Canonsburg before departing for the honeymoon in St. Lucia. They make their home in Green Tree.

Maria and Ken Lockhart of Carnegie will celebrate their 48th wedding anniversary Nov. 28. They are the parents of Amy Lockhart, Rosanne BeHage and Melissa Lockhart. Maria and Ken also have three grandchildren, Alyssa Poole, Elizabeth BeHage and Nathan BeHage.

Barbara McCreary, who resides at Country Meadows in South Fayette, will celebrate her 85th birthday Nov. 29. She is mom to Don (Joanne) McCreary, Kathy (Ron) McCartney and Pam McCreary. Barbara has five grandchildren, Shawn Flynn, Adam Fowkes, Michelle (Matt) Ball, Amber and Ben McCreary. She also has two great-grandchildren.

Happy birthday to Donna (Fisher) Hatcher of Carnegie, who celebrates Nov. 27 with her husband, Ron, family and friends. Donna and Ron are the parents of Amy and James (Courtney). Donna and Ron also have one granddaughter, Camille Rose.

Birthday wishes are sent to Robbie (Garner) Masco of Carnegie, who celebrates Nov. 24. Robbie is the wife of Al Masco, mom to Christy. She is also “MeeMaw” of Hannah, who is 22, and A.J., who is 13.

Happy 16th birthday to Zack Holderbaum of Carnegie, who celebrates Nov. 26. Zack is the son of Carrie and Dennis Holderbaum and is brother to David, Brady and Bryan. Zack’s uncle, Tom Wilson, celebrates his birthday Nov. 30 with Kathy and son Bryce.

Beverly and Joseph Magliocca will celebrate their 61st wedding anniversary Nov. 28. They are the parents of Dawn (John) Pawloski, Joe Jr. (Mary), Anita (David) Torchia, Michael (Diane), the late Diana Magliocca, Steven, and Lynette (Joseph) Trecki. Joe and Beverly also have 14 grandchildren.

Birthdays this week include Linda Mokwa, Amanda Partin, Haley Doherty, Frank Torchia, Jessica Piontek, Kebbie Staley, Craig Sonson, Corey Reed, Harry Briggs, Scott Scheib, Dave Kiszer, Heather Dempster, Sheryl Woodall, Jeff Podurgiel and Taylor Breen Lynch.

Happy 87th birthday to Dorothy Campbell of Rosslyn Heights, who celebrates Nov. 29. Dorothy is mom to Karen (Jim) Shaffer and Larry (Mary) Campbell and has two grandsons (one deceased) and four great-grandchildren.

Cindy Babish-Schultz is a contributing writer for the Tribune-Review. Submit birthday, anniversary and other announcements to her at 412-249-6346 or cbabish@aol.com.