New stores open in Carnegie area in time for holiday shopping

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Endure Barre has opened at 607 W. Main St., Carnegie. Owned by Candice Rush, a former competitive gymnast, the facility offers barre courses and TRX suspension training. Its motto is “Believe in the Power of You.” Call 412-502-2382 for a complete schedule and prices or visit www.endurebarre.com .

Speedy Furniture, 1160 Washington Ave., Carnegie, is under new management.

Sterling Yoga, 393 Vanadium Road, Scott Township, has added a salt cave with its restorative features to its many holistic services. Visit www.sterlingyoga.com for more information or call 412-260-0533 for an appointment.

Standard Bank is the new name for Allegheny Valley Bank, 875 Greentree Road, Green Tree. The recent merger has brought more products, technology and locations to this community bank. It offers personal and business checking, savings and wealth management with a full line of home and commercial lending options. The bank is also involved in many local volunteer projects, sponsorships and seasonal giving, such as its current collection of items for Toys for Pittsburgh Tikes. For more information, visit the branch or call 412-928-8530.

Whimsy on Fifth has opened at 1 Forsythe Road, Suite 3, Presto. Continuing the name from its original store in the Oakland section of Pittsburgh, the larger boutique carries items from home décor to party supplies, including jewelry, clothing, handbags, pet gifts, stationery and cards, spa supplies, baby toys, and more. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Call 412-586-4224 for more information or visit www.whimsyonfifth.com .

Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection opened in Chartiers Valley Shopping Center, Bridgeville (former Burton’s Pet Store). It has closed the smaller store across the parking lot (by the Home Depot). That former space and the former Grand China Buffet next door will be reconfigured into a new Planet Fitness opening by the end of the year.

Other new local businesses as reported in recent state filings include:

• Women Who Rock Life, 368 Commercial St., Bridge­ville (conferences for women-owned businesses)

• Jackson Development Services LLC, 2915 Big Meadow Court, Bridgeville (construction)

• Clean Aisles, 5091 Empire Drive, Bridgeville (commercial cleaning)

• We Guide, You Grow LLC, 5091 Empire Drive, Bridge­ville (business consulting)

• Kearney Personal Training, 17-G Chartiers Terrace, Carnegie (personal training and fitness programming)

• J. Vacca Remodeling LLC, 715 Logan St., Carnegie (construction)

• Kevin Tyler Direct LLC, 129 Fountain St., Crafton (messaging service)

• Krueger Law Office, 1525 Park Manor Blvd., Crafton (law practice)

• Otask Trucking LLC, 1525 Park Manor Blvd., Suite 289, Crafton (cargo transport)

• Dorisio Innovations LLC, 1001 McKinney Lane, Green Tree (technology consulting)

Charlotte Smith is a Tribune-Review contributing writer. You can reach Charlotte at 724-693-9441 or charlotte59@comcast.net.