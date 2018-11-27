Town Talk: Scott Township couple welcome first child; others celebrate birthdays

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Carly and Nathan Langer of Scott are receiving congratulations on their first child. Violet Jean Langer was born Nov. 14, weighing 7 pounds 3 ounces, and measuring 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Cindy White-Sutton and George Sutton of Carnegie, the late Robert White of Carnegie, and paternal grandparents Deb and Jim Langer of Burgettstown.

Happy birthday to Patrick Schade, who celebrates Dec. 2. Patrick is the son of Mary Ann and Andy Schade of Carnegie , and dad to Brianna Lynn.

Lorraine Henderson of Scott will celebrate another year Nov. 30. She is the wife of George Henderson, and together they have six children, a niece and nephew that they raised, and 10 grandchildren. An accomplished writer, Lorraine has had more than 400 short stories and two books published.

Happy birthday to the Kelly twins, formerly of Glendale, who celebrate Nov. 30. Bridget (Mark) Kelly of Bridgeville is the mother of Justin Sutton. Barbara (Mark) Lindsay of Scott is the mother of Dylan and Connor. Bridget and Barbara are the daughters of the late Mid (Yurchak) and the late Charles Kelly.

Happy birthday to Shirley (Fisher) Torchia of Rosslyn Heights, who celebrates another year Dec. 3. Shirley is the loving wife of Frank, and they have three children, Christina (Scott) Kennedy, Theresa (Brandon) Zimmerman, and Frank. Shirley and Frank have five grandchildren, Jack and Emma Kennedy , and Luca, Landon and Amelia Zimmerman.

Len Iorio of Scott will celebrate his 79th birthday Dec. 5. Len and his wife, Cathy, are the parents of Lenny (Dawn Kowalo) of Heidelberg and Mike Iorio of Dormont. They also have four grandchildren, Matt, Elizabeth, Alaina and Anthony.

Happy 37th wedding anniversary to Charlene (Masciantonio) and John Silipigni of Crafton, who celebrate Dec. 5. They are the proud parents of a daughter, Jovanna.

Happy birthday to Mason Gastgeb, who will turn 7 on Dec. 5. He is the son of Amy and Tim Gastgeb and has a sister, Addison. Maternal grandparents are Liz and Tom DiPietro of Rosslyn Heights, and the paternal grandparents are Sandy and Larry Gastgeb of Scott.

Nicholas Berbach will celebrate his 12th birthday Dec. 5 with his parents Leigh Anne (Mahofski) Berbach (who will celebrate her birthday Dec. 17) and Mark Berbach. Also celebrating with him are his sisters, Gabrielle and Olivia, and his grandparents, Jane Steinmetz Askews, George Mahofski, Janet Berbach and Dennis Berbach.

Birthdays this week include Samantha Nardozzi, Andrew Wolbert, Cristy Crawshaw, Daniella Maloney, Kristie Biernacki, Mike Moretti, Jessica Brannan, Daryl Golin­ski, Courtney Lynch-Crawford, Guy Dedola and Kim Maust.

Cindy Babish-Schultz is a contributing writer for the Tribune-Review. Submit birthday, anniversary and other announcements to her at 412-249-6346 or cbabish@aol.com.