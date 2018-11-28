Carlynton School Board authorizes district staffing analysis

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Carlynton School Board members hired Jody Buchheit Spolar, principal and consultant of JAB Consulting Services, LLC, to conduct a district staffing analysis that will begin in January.

“We wanted to bring in an objective third party to look at the number of programs and number of staff,” acting superintendent Joseph Dimperio said. “They will make recommendations to the board about where the district is with staff and programs.”

Dimperio said JAB Consulting Services has worked with other districts and has provided very helpful information.

The board approved JAB Consulting Services at a cost not to exceed $4,710 at the Nov. 20 board meeting.

• Carlynton acting superintendent Joseph Dimperio has been given the nod to begin the district’s superintendent search.

School board members approved the additional job duties for Dimperio who will be compensated $3,000 in addition to his contract of $525 for every day worked.

Dimperio said no timeline has been established on when district officials will hire a permanent superintendent to replace Gary Peiffer, who left to become the superintendent in the Greensburg-Salem School District.

• Carlynton School Board members have changed when finance committee meetings will be held in 2019.

School directors will hold finance committee meetings on the second Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m., followed by an executive session.

Board voting meetings will be held on the third Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. in the Carlynton Junior-Senior High School cafeteria.

This year, finance committee meetings were prior to voting meetings.

A few exceptions to the schedule will be made during the summer and in December 2019.

The board’s June voting meeting will be held June 25. In July, the finance meeting will be held prior to the July 16 voting meeting. The board will hold its finance committee and reorganization/voting meeting on Dec. 3, 2019.

Jim Spezialetti is a Tribune-Review contributor.