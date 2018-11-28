Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Carnegie/Bridgeville

Carlynton School Board authorizes district staffing analysis

Jim Spezialetti | Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, 1:33 a.m.

Updated 8 hours ago

Carlynton School Board members hired Jody Buchheit Spolar, principal and consultant of JAB Consulting Services, LLC, to conduct a district staffing analysis that will begin in January.

“We wanted to bring in an objective third party to look at the number of programs and number of staff,” acting superintendent Joseph Dimperio said. “They will make recommendations to the board about where the district is with staff and programs.”

Dimperio said JAB Consulting Services has worked with other districts and has provided very helpful information.

The board approved JAB Consulting Services at a cost not to exceed $4,710 at the Nov. 20 board meeting.

• Carlynton acting superintendent Joseph Dimperio has been given the nod to begin the district’s superintendent search.

School board members approved the additional job duties for Dimperio who will be compensated $3,000 in addition to his contract of $525 for every day worked.

Dimperio said no timeline has been established on when district officials will hire a permanent superintendent to replace Gary Peiffer, who left to become the superintendent in the Greensburg-Salem School District.

• Carlynton School Board members have changed when finance committee meetings will be held in 2019.

School directors will hold finance committee meetings on the second Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m., followed by an executive session.

Board voting meetings will be held on the third Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. in the Carlynton Junior-Senior High School cafeteria.

This year, finance committee meetings were prior to voting meetings.

A few exceptions to the schedule will be made during the summer and in December 2019.

The board’s June voting meeting will be held June 25. In July, the finance meeting will be held prior to the July 16 voting meeting. The board will hold its finance committee and reorganization/voting meeting on Dec. 3, 2019.

Jim Spezialetti is a Tribune-Review contributor.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me