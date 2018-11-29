Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Carnegie/Bridgeville

South Fayette Elementary students get opportunity to shop

Kristina Serafini
Kristina Serafini | Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, 12:45 p.m.
Second-grader Colton Miller reacts as he looks over at a table of Steelers-branded items as he and others shop at South Fayette Elementary School’s annual Holiday Mart on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Second-grader Colton Miller reacts as he looks over at a table of Steelers-branded items as he and others shop at South Fayette Elementary School’s annual Holiday Mart on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018.
Second-graders Alexis Opaska (left) and Baya Huff sit together as they wait to shop at South Fayette Elementary School’s annual Holiday Mart on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Second-graders Alexis Opaska (left) and Baya Huff sit together as they wait to shop at South Fayette Elementary School’s annual Holiday Mart on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018.
Second-grader Kurt Baumkratz looks over an item as he and others shop at South Fayette Elementary School’s annual Holiday Mart on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Second-grader Kurt Baumkratz looks over an item as he and others shop at South Fayette Elementary School’s annual Holiday Mart on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018.
Teacher Chelsea Pendergast helps second-grader Aishoni Soni pick out a gift during South Fayette Elementary School’s annual Holiday Mart on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Teacher Chelsea Pendergast helps second-grader Aishoni Soni pick out a gift during South Fayette Elementary School’s annual Holiday Mart on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018.
Second-grader Nathan Lecaria looks over an item as he and others shop at South Fayette Elementary School’s annual Holiday Mart on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Second-grader Nathan Lecaria looks over an item as he and others shop at South Fayette Elementary School’s annual Holiday Mart on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018.
A student looks over an item for sale at South Fayette Elementary School’s annual Holiday Mart on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
A student looks over an item for sale at South Fayette Elementary School’s annual Holiday Mart on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018.
Second-grader Amyra Agarwal looks over items as she shops at South Fayette Elementary School’s annual Holiday Mart on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Second-grader Amyra Agarwal looks over items as she shops at South Fayette Elementary School’s annual Holiday Mart on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018.

Updated 17 hours ago

South Fayette Elementary School’s annual Holiday Mart is always a popular event as students get a chance to purchase holiday gifts for friends and family.

Kristina Serafini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Kristina at 412-324-1405 4-digit 6405, kserafini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KristinaS_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me