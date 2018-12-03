Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Carnegie/Bridgeville

Sometimes it can be hard to read the fine print

John F. Oyler | Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, 1:33 a.m.

Updated 34 minutes ago

The capability of the collection of electronic/mechanical devices that populate our homes today is remarkable. One of my most useful tools is my printer.

Actually the term printer is a major understatement — my printer is a copy machine, a scanner, a fax machine and a wireless communication instrument, as well as a powerhouse for printing files from my computer.

About a year and a half ago, I decided it was time for me to retire a battered old veteran that had served me well for many years. I was pleased to learn that I could replace it with a powerful machine for about $125 and have been equally pleased with the performance of the replacement.

Two weeks ago, I began to experience streaky prints, a sure sign that my cartridges were running dry. I accessed the troubleshooting screen and confirmed that was indeed the case. A trip to Office Depot and a significant financial investment provided me with three replacement cartridges.

As is the usual case, my careful installation of the new cartridges rewarded me with confirmation that they were indeed official ones, not some cheap imitation. However, when I tried to print a color image, all I got was black and white.

I then went through the proper sequence of troubleshooting, all to no avail. First, I tried shutting down and rebooting. Then I went through the sequence suggested on the printer’s home screen. Then I downloaded a user manual and followed its instructions.

At this point I decided to give up and call the technical services department of the corporation that supplied the printer, so I accessed their website and immediately encountered an imposing series of “Frequently Asked Questions,” none of which were appropriate to my difficulty. After considerable additional effort, I finally was able to make contact with a live human being who described himself as a technical service specialist.

He was wonderful — patient, sensitive and respectful. After 15 minutes of sympathetic dialogue with me, he announced, “Now that we have completed all the diagnostic steps, it is safe for us to conclude that the printer is broken.”

He confirmed that the printer was out of warranty, but that his compassionate manager would allow him to sell me a replacement printer at a discount — $85. I was immediately grateful at their largess in getting me out of my problem, so I confirmed the order, thanked him profusely and hung up.

As I pondered why they were so good to me, I realized that they had sold me a new machine, at their wholesale cost, and had committed me to a future continuing to buy cartridges from them indefinitely.

Of course, there is also the possibility that the whole thing was a massive scam aimed at stealing my identity. But which identity would that be? Am I a fortunate consumer, grateful that I have been treated so favorably by a giant multinational corporation? Or a gullible octogenarian who has been skillfully manipulated by a fast-talking techie? Or a shrewd technology consumer who has managed to navigate his way out of a puzzling problem?

I will leave that decision to my readers. Personally, I am leaning toward “gullible.”

John F. Oyler is a contributing writer. You can reach him at 412-343-1652 or joyler@icloud.com. Read more from him at mywutb.blogspot.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me