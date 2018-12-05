Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Carnegie/Bridgeville

Former Signal Item editor celebrates 80th birthday

Cindy Babish-schultz | Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, 1:33 a.m.
Allan Brenneman, a former editor of The Signal Item newspaper (1960-1961), celebrates his 80th birthday.
Allan Brenneman, a former editor of The Signal Item newspaper (1960-1961) and a 1956 graduate of Carnegie High School, celebrates his 80th birthday Dec. 4 along with his girlfriend, Cathy Younker of Scott, and his son, Dr. Glenn Brenneman and wife Debby of Peters Township.

Cristy Crawshaw celebrated her 21st birthday Dec. 1 with a family dinner. She is the daughter of Peg and the late John Crawshaw and little sister to Jason, Brandi and John.

There will be many candles blown out this month for Joan Bryan’s family on Cole­crest Street: granddaughter, Elizabeth Lewellyn, Dec. 8; grandson, Jimmy Bryan, Dec. 10; grandson, Nicholas Bryan, Dec. 24; son-in-law, Chris McMullen, Dec. 25; and Joan Bryan, Dec. 27.

Jack Dunmyer of Carnegie will celebrate his birthday Dec. 11. Jack is the husband of Mary Cay, and they have three children, Nick (Stephanie) Dunmyer, Kristen (Jeffrey) D’Eramo and Katie (David) Zinski. Jack and Mary Cay also have six grandchildren, Ryan, Megan and Kylie Dunmyer, Isabella and Addie D’Eramo and Evelyn Zinski.

Maria Schepis Nadik of Carnegie celebrates a birthday Dec. 8. She is the wife of Tim Nadik and mom to Tim, Domenique and Brent.

Happy 14th birthday to Taylor Jane Zaletski, who celebrates Dec. 7. She is the daughter of Kelly and Joe Zaletski of Carnegie and younger sister of Hanna.

Happy birthday to Tom Wilmus of Rosslyn Heights, who celebrates Dec. 8. Tom and his wife, Karen, are the parents of Todd (Kristen), Tara (Jason) Smith, Michael (Anne) and Lauren. Tom also has eight grandchildren, Brayden, Cameron, Alexa, Lila, Weston, Avery, Beckham and Linley.

Mark Wolbert of Crafton celebrates his birthday Dec. 9 with family and friends.

Heather Lersch of Heidelberg celebrates her birthday Dec. 5 with her daughter, Leah, who is 9.

Jody Zajicek will celebrate another year Dec. 12 with his wife, Kathleen, and children, Riley, Joseph, Katie and Madeline.

Wendy (Sembrat) Steiner will celebrate her birthday Dec. 5. Wendy is the wife of Phil Steiner and a mother of four. She is a teacher at Carlynton Junior/Senior High School. Her husband celebrates his 41st birthday Dec. 19.

Birthdays this week include Violet Rennie, Zack Kennedy, Nicole Fodor, Brian Naccarelli, Diane Frasinelli, Linda Celli, Jay Steinberger, Martin Kauer, Walt Wisniewski, Jim Boyd, Cheryl Kleer, Mary Ferro, Craig Woods, Raymond Teyssier, Rick D’Loss, Jeff Ward and Gary Hughes.

Cindy Babish-Schultz is a contributing writer for the Tribune-Review. Submit birthday, anniversary and other announcements to her at 412-249-6346 or cbabish@aol.com.

