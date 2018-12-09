Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Carnegie/Bridgeville

Shriver to remain Carlynton school board president

Jim Spezialetti | Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, 1:33 a.m.

Carlynton School Board members will keep the status quo when it begins 2019.

Board President Jim Schriver will retain his leadership position after a unanimous vote during the board’s reorganization meeting Dec. 4.

Joe Appel will continue to serve as the board’s vice president.

Board voting meetings will be held the third Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. in the Carlynton Junior-Senior High School cafeteria. Finance committee meetings, which were held before voting meetings in 2018, will be held the second Tuesday.

Carlynton directors will also be represented at outside committee meetings. The board appointed Christine Simcic as the Legislative/Pennsylvania School Board Association representative.

George Honchar will serve as the Pathfinder representative with Simcic as an alternate.

Jude Frank will be Carlynton’s representative at South Hills Area School District Association meetings with Kelly Zaleski serving as an alternate.

Appel was appointed as representative to the Parkway West Career and Technical Center Joint Committee with Honchar as the alternate.

The Law Offices of Andrews and Price will continue to serve Carlynton as its solicitor, tax counsel and delinquent tax collector. The monthly retainer is $600 plus an hourly rate of $120.

Jim Spezialetti is a Tribune-Review contributor.

