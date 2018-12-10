Scott resident celebrated 90th birthday

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Happy 90th birthday to Jeanne (Stys) Podurgiel of Scott Township who celebrated Dec. 16. An earlier celebration was held at Mitchell’s Restaurant in the Galleria hosted by her children, Kim and Dave. Those in attendance were Jeanne’s 92-year-old husband, Adolph (Yosty), grandchildren from California and New York City and their spouses, niece Lorraine Shadle and long-time childhood friends, Henry and Marion Karbowski. Jeanne and Yosty celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary in May.

Happy 24th birthday to Kaitlin Cantley of Carnegie who celebrates Dec. 17 with her parents, Marc and Kathleen Cantley, and brother Brandan.

Alyssa Gerster of Heidelberg will celebrate her 15th birthday Dec. 19, and her father, Dave Gerster, will celebrate Dec. 21.

Happy birthday to Loretta (Mrs. Beez) Hall of Carnegie who celebrates Dec. 17. Loretta is the wife of David Hall and together with her sons, John and Eric, the family runs Beez’s Bistro and Pub in Bridgeville.

Tony Downey of Collier Township celebrates his birthday Dec. 19. Tony is the husband of Heather and they have two daughters, Becca and Chloe. Tony is a co-owner of Downey’s House on Route 60 in Robinson Township where they just celebrated their 10th anniversary.

Happy 41st birthday to twins Carrie Ann and Christopher Schade who celebrate Dec. 19. They are the children of Mary Ann and Andy Schade of Carnegie.

Birthday wishes are sent to Nikole Aston who celebrates Dec. 14. Nikole is the daughter of Kym Aston and Walter Parker and is proud mom of son, Jaylen Aston, who is 24.

Birthday wishes are sent to Betty “Boop” Turney of Carnegie who celebrates Dec. 14 with her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Betty is mom to Louise Huehn, Nancy (Joe) Turko and the late Don Turney, Jr.

Happy 23rd birthday to Joshua Young who celebrates Dec. 16, and to his sister, Dawn Young, who celebrates her 20th Dec. 26.

Jody Zajicek will celebrate another year Dec. 12 with his wife, Kathleen, and children, Riley, Joseph, Katie and Madeline.

Happy birthday to Kaylie Butts who celebrates Dec. 18. Kaylie is the daughter of Kathryn and Tom Butts and sister to Tommy, Trevor, Kourtney and Trent.

Birthdays this week include Shannon Cole, Vince Curtin, Larry Weigner, Mary Zalesky, Beth DeMar Huddart, Marilyn Stewart, Jay Roman, Joe Choura, Mario Schirripa and Kevin Burne.

Cindy Babish-Schultz is a contributing writer for the Tribune-Review. Submit birthday, anniversary and other announcements to her at 412-249-6346 or cbabish@aol.com.