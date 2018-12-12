Bridgeville council approves $53 quarterly trash, recycling fee

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

While Bridgeville Borough will maintain the same sewage use rate as the previous year, Allegheny County Sanitary Authority has imposed rate increases.

Alcosan raised the water usage rate 52 cents to $7.94 per 1,000 gallons of water. Bridgeville’s rate will remain $6.23 per 1,000 gallons. So, the new rate will be $14.17 per 1,000 gallons of water used, up from $13.65.

Alsosan also raised the quarterly service charge $1.09 to $16.69. The new rate was unanimously approved by council.

A new $53 quarterly fee for trash and recycling collection was also unanimously approved by council members.

Last month, council members awarded a five-year trash and recycling contract to Westmoreland Waste LLC.

Borough manager Lori Collins said the $53 rate will not increase over the life of the contract.

Council members also unanimously ratified a three-year labor agreement with their five public works department employees.

The agreement includes 2.5 percent raises each year, and runs from Jan. 1, 2019 through 2021.

Eric Eisert is a Tribune-Review contributor.