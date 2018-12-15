Carnegie fire department eyes new equipment purchase
The Carnegie Volunteer Fire and Rescue Bureau is requesting a $37,500 allocation from the Borough of Carnegie in 2019 to cover the cost of new firefighting suits. The company plans to purchase 10 new suits with the money for its interior fire fighters.
During a Dec. 10 regular meeting of the Carnegie borough council, Councilperson Michael Sarsfield — who chairs council’s public safety committee — said that equipment upgrades are made not only for safety purposes, but also allow department members to take additional fire safety classes.
“Their equipment gets them by, but there’s many, many classes that they can’t attend because their gear is not up to what it should be,” Sarsfield said.
Sarsfield added that the department acquired two suits this year through a grant. Councilperson Phil Boyd, a member of the department, said the suits have a 10-year lifespan.
Matthew Guerry is a Tribune-Review contributor.