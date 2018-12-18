Plenty of events to celebrate New Year's Eve locally

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Chartiers Valley area residents can ring in the new year with a variety of entertainment events:

• Bishop Canevin High School, 2700 Morange Road, Oakwood/Carnegie, will hold its “8,000” New Year’s Eve Bash & Bingo. The package costs $99.95 in advance and includes dinner, midnight champagne toast, party favors, hors d’oeuvres, dessert table, black light bingo and more. The price at the door will be $119.95. Doors open at 6 p.m. Games begin at 8 p.m. Call 412-523-2220 for reservations.

• The Alpine Hunting & Fishing Club, 200 Alpine Road, South Fayette, will hold its Countdown to 2019 New Year’s Eve Gala beginning with appetizers at 7 p.m. and dinner at 7:45. A midnight snack of kielbasa and sauerkraut will be served. Entertainment will be the Tony Janflone Jr. Trio. Tickets are $80 per person with a cash bar. Call 412-221-8550.

• The SNPJ Club, 540 Third Ave., South Fayette, will hold its annual dance with the Mansfield Five in its Sunshine Room beginning at 7 p.m. Each $60 ticket includes dinner, dancing, noisemakers, a midnight toast, snacks and an open bar. Call 412-853-3240 for tickets.

• TopGolf Pittsburgh, 400 Presto-Sygan Road, South Fayette, has two packages: unlimited play for up to 6 guests at a bay from 9 p.m.-1 a.m., midnight fireworks show and party favors for $225; or the Ultimate Feast Dinner Buffet with unlimited play for up to 6 guests at a bay from 9 p.m.- 1 a.m., one bottle of sparkling wine, unlimited soda, coffee or tea, midnight fireworks show and party favors for $450. Call 412-565-9188 for reservations.

• AMF Noble Manor Lanes, 2480 Noblestown Road, Green Tree, will hold two celebrations. The Family Package is from 5-8 p.m. and includes three hours of unlimited bowling, shoes, a kid-friendly buffet, soft drinks, party favors and sparkling wine (for adults) or a cider toast for $18.99 per person. The Ball Drop Package has unlimited bowling, shoes, party favors, gourmet buffet, sparkling wine/champagne or a cider toast, and soft drinks from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at $30.99 per person. Book online at www.AMF.com/NYE .

• 31 Sports Bar & Grille, 1020 Washington Pike, Bridgeville, will be open with the Timothy Earl Band performing.

• Flight Trampoline, Chartiers Valley Shopping Center, Collier, will have Kids Flight from 10 a.m. to noon and Open Jump from noon to 9 p.m. Call 412-565-0560 for details.

• Scott Township Public Library is holding New Year’s early from 11 a.m. to noon. Celebrate with a ball drop, crafts, games, giveaways and snacks. Registration is required by calling 412-429-5380.

• The Jewish Community Center of Greater Pittsburgh — South Hills, 345 Kane Blvd., Scott, will have its pool, workout space and gym open from 5:30 a.m.- 6 p.m. for members. A complimentary guest pass is available. Call 412-446-4774 for information.

• Other neighborhood restaurants as well as Phoenix 18 Chartiers Valley Cinema will be open. Other places are closed or will close earlier than usual because of the holiday. It is advisable to call first before venturing out.

Charlotte Smith is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.