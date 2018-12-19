Happy 93rd birthday to Rose Talmonti

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Happy 93rd birthday to Rose (Massella) Talmonti of Carnegie who celebrates Dec. 20. Rose is mom to Bernadette (Larry) Mongelluzzo of Carnegie, Maria (Ken) Lockhart of Carnegie, the late Carmen (Kathy) Talmonti of Carnegie and Dean (Sharon) Talmonti of Carnegie. Rose also has eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Marianne (Mercadante) and Frank Palombi of Collier will celebrate their 65th anniversary Dec., 24. Marianne and Frank are the parents of Frank, Roberta (Mark) and Anthony. They have six grandchildren, Stephanie (Jeremy) Cramm, Christopher (Katrina) Palombi, Melissa (Kyle) Fancher Marko Dopudja, Jessica (Andrew) Baicar and Champagne Dopudja. Marianne and Frank are the proud great-grandparents of Emma and Brody Cramm, Lucas, Dominic and Adrienne Palombi, Hahley Fancher and Landon, Chloe and Hunter Baicar.

Happy 5th birthday to Jameson Ray Leach who celebrates Dec. 26. He is the son of Lesley Rice and Bill Leach of Carnegie, and little brother to Mateo, Gaige, Timothy, Myles and Grace.

Happy 44th wedding anniversary to Nancy (Drost) and Terry Steiner who celebrate their wedding anniversary Dec. 21. They are the parents of eight children, Terry, Jr. (Maria), Kelly (Mike) Madonia, Philip (Wendy), Paul (Christina), Kristin (Damon) Lewis, Kim (Chad) Squires, Jordan (Molly) and Jacob. Nancy and Terry also have 18 grandchildren. Also, happy birthday to Nancy who celebrates Dec. 22.

Happy birthday to Donna Schepis of Carnegie who celebrates Dec. 21. Donna is mom of two children, Linda (Sarge) Spotti and Pete (Debbie) Schepis. Grandchildren include Nicholas, Taylor and the late Christopher Schepis, Aubri, Candice, Brooke and Courtney Spotti. Donna also has one great-granddaughter, Macenzie.

Birthdays this week include, Lindsay Zyra Frank, Jim Bennett, Amy Lockhart, Dave Gerster, Katie Hultz, Bob Kuntz, Linda Rattenni, Christine Leach, Beth Francis, Mike Carpellotti, Jorie Bagnato, Chrissy Darnley-West, Meghan Nightingale, Larry Campbell and David Dedola.

Happy birthday to Keith Lickert Jr. who celebrates Dec. 26 with his wife, Kelly, and three children, Keith, Devin and Renee. His son Devin will be 9 Dec. 28 and son Keith will turn 10 Jan. 4.

Cindy Babish-Schultz is a contributing writer for the Tribune-Review. Submit birthday, anniversary and other announcements to her a 412-249-6346 or at cbabish@aol.com.