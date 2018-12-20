Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Carnegie/Bridgeville

Carnegie budget vote slated for Dec. 27; no tax increase expected

Matthew Guerry | Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, 1:33 a.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Carnegie Council is poised to adopt a general fund budget for 2019 at a special meeting scheduled for Dec. 27 at 6 p.m. The $6.7 million preliminary budget will keep steady borough’s property tax rate of 6.75 mills, which is expected to generate roughly $2.5 million for the borough.

An owner of a home with an assessed value of $100,000 would, for example, pay $675 at that rate.

The budget includes $200,000 for the installation of new lights and a new basketball court in Carnegie Park, which had been planned for 2018. A grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources will match $100,000 for the upgrades.

The Carnegie Volunteer Fire and Rescue Bureau will receive $139,000 in contributions from the borough and an additional $10,000 from Pennsbury Village. The borough will contribute a further $37,500 to the department that had been requested for the purchase of new firefighting turnout gear.

Contributions to the Andrew Carnegie Free Library and Music Hall were, per a contract with the borough, again increased by $6,000 for a total of $82,000.

Matthew Guerry is a Tribune-Review contributor.

