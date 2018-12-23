Rennerdale couple celebrate 45th anniversary

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Happy 45th wedding anniversary to Denise (Pitrone) and Frank Guarnaccio of Rennerdale, who celebrate on Dec. 28. Denise and Frank are the parents of three daughters, Deanna (Blaine) Mountain, Tina (Shane) Morford and Alicia (Patty). They also have three grandchildren, Dylan, Gia and Frankie.

Eugene Loniero of Cubbage Hill celebrates another year on Dec. 28 with a family party. Eugene is married to Joan (Walsh) and they have six children, John (Barbara), Jim (Amanda), Anita (Jim), Lisa, Maria (Brad) and Marc. Joan and Gene also have seven grandchildren, Lia, Nick, Adam, Drew, Emma, Grant and Max.

Happy birthday to Judd Liebendorfer of Neville Park who celebrates with his wife Karen, family and friends on Dec. 30. Karen also celebrates her birthday on Dec. 31. Judd and Karen have one daughter, Kristin DiLeo and one granddaughter, Sienna Rose.

Happy birthday to Dave Dulick of Crafton who celebrates on Dec. 30. Dave is the husband of Tammy and they have two sons, Jake and Eddie.

Janet Trecki of Rosslyn Heights celebrates another year on Dec. 30. She is the wife of John Trecki and they are the parents of Mandi, Nicole, John Jr., Jason and Breanna. They also have four grandchildren, Anthony, J.T., Pammy and Danielle.

Happy birthday wishes to Carl Zenone of Rosslyn Heights who celebrates Dec. 29 with his wife, Angela (Falleroni) and their daughter Izabella.

Caleigh Jane Lynch of Carnegie celebrates her ninth birthday on Dec. 30. Caleigh is the daughter of Kelli (Jett) and Curt Lynch and has a big brother, Cole, who is 14.

Happy eighth wedding anniversary to Cassie (Megyesy) and Adam Mishkin of Crafton who will celebrate on New Year’s Eve. Cassie is the daughter of Claire and Tim Megyesy, and Adam is the son of Maggie and Rand Mishkin of Crafton.

Happy 27th birthday to Brianna Schade, who celebrates her birthday on New Year’s Day. Brianna is the daughter of Pat Schade and the granddaughter of Mary Ann and Andy Schade of Carnegie.

Gina (Virginia) Palombi of Chartiers Terrace will celebrate another year on Jan 1. Her siblings include Eugene, Carolyn Hohman, Bob, Joanne Stefano and Tommy. Gina is a faithful member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Carnegie and is also the godmother of Mike Lazor.

Happy birthday to Margie Morris who celebrated on Dec. 28. Margie and Ron also celebrated their wedding anniversary on Dec. 29.

Birthdays this week include, Tom Brown, Tim Downey, Jr., Kathy Bennett, Joanna Abel, Mary Kay Rodi Allen, Lindsey Lawrence, Holly Reiss Floyd, Shirley Pederson, Kayla Thornburg, Janet Supko, Arian Yaworski, David Brosky, Gordon and Dustin Giffin, Jennifer Capo, Steven Bevan, Cindy Marshall, Ron Langer, Joyce Hiles and Brian Guyaux.

Dave Abbott of Neville Park will celebrate another year on Dec. 30 with his wife, Carolyn, and family.

Cindy Babish-Schultz is a contributing writer for the Tribune-Review. Submit birthday, anniversary and other announcements to her a 412-249-6346 or at cbabish@aol.com.