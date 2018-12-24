Student's artwork wins $2,500 for South Fayette Intermediate School

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Sophia Tracy, a 9-year-old student at South Fayette Intermediate School, won $2,500 for her school as the grand prize winner in the Edgar Snyder & Associates “My Holiday Wish” Coloring Contest.

The contest, now in its 15thyear, asks elementary-aged students in Western and Central Pennsylvania to draw their holiday wish.

Sophia’s entry was chosen from more than 3,500 entries.

Her wish—“that everyone feels the holiday magic and has fun with family and friends”—was at least partially inspired by her grandmother. “Her grandmother always talks about Christmas magic—she even made sure [my husband and I] had our first date near Christmas,” Sophia’s mom explained. “Grandma is excited that Sophia internalized it.”

Sophia’s entry also touched on the importance of friendship, reading, and being a part of a family.

“I think everyone deserves these things and should have them during [the holidays] and in life,” she said.

In addition to the school donation, Sophia received a gift card and her artwork appeared on a billboard and on the firm’s holiday card.