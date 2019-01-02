Birthday wishes across the region

Birthday greetings are sent to Arlene Yustak of Collier Township, who celebrates on Jan. 6. Arlene and her late husband, Ted, are the parents of Monica (John) Zajicek, Melissa (Ken) Hackman, Marla (Bob) Malcolm and Mandy (Graham) Turnbull. They have 16 grandchildren.

JoAnn (Choura) McIntosh of Carnegie celebrates another year on Jan. 6 with her husband David. JoAnn and David are the parents of two daughters, Heather (Jason) Wawrzeniak and Jamie (Jeff) Bourg. JoAnn and David have four grandchildren, Truman and Harper Wawrzeniak and Kendal and Guerin Bourg.

Anniversary wishes are sent across the miles to North Carolina and Lou Ann and Jeff Harbin (former Carnegie Chief of Police) who will celebrate their 41st wedding anniversary Jan. 10. They are the parents of David (Mica) of Maryland and Bryan (Nicole) of North Carolina. Lou Ann and Jeff have four grandchildren, Mallory, Ayla, Hayden and Logan.

Many birthdays this month in the Hatcher household. Zackary Wilson, son of Desi Hatcher, turns 12 on Jan. 6. Devin Hatcher, son of Todd, will be 22 on Jan. 8. Whitney Hatcher, daughter of Keith Hatcher, will be 23 on Jan. 9. Laila Hatcher, daughter of Todd Hatcher, will be 11 on Jan. 11. Randy Hatcher, son of Randy Hatcher, will be 20 on Jan. 20, along with Kaylee Goolsby, who turns 19 the same day. Cameron Hatcher, son of Todd, will be 20 on Jan. 28.

Happy birthday to Maureen (Flaherty) Nelson of Collier, who celebrates on Jan. 5. Maureen is the wife of Jim Nelson, and they have two children, Erin (Ryan) Cummings and Brendan (Janna) Nelson. They also have four grandchildren, Meghan and Declan Cummings and Summer and Adam Nelson.

Drue Trombetta of Collier will celebrate her birthday on Jan. 9 with her husband, Frank, daughters Allie and Anna, and granddaughter Ava.

Elizabeth BeHage will celebrate her 19th birthday on Jan. 10. She is the daughter of Rose BeHage of Carnegie and Colin BeHage, also of Carnegie. Elizabeth’s mom, Rose, celebrates her birthday on Jan. 26, and her grandma, Maria Lockhart celebrates on Jan. 23. Maria is the wife of Ken Lockhart of Carnegie.

Amelia Pauline Nordeen will celebrate her seventh birthday on Jan. 11. She is the daughter of Katie (Leschak) and Josh Nordeen of Carnegie and granddaughter of the late Mike (Dickie) Leschak of Carnegie, Judie (Bednar) Plata of Oakdale, and Barb and the Rev. Bruce Nordeen of Beechview. Amelia has an older sister, Hanalee.

Birthdays this week include Kim McCahill, Kathy Spotti, Amanda Van Goor Woods, Joe Uzar, Elaine Geiser, George Johnson, Ron Shiwarski, Dan Butera, Debbie Giffin and Peg Bowman.

Many birthdays in January for the Cantley Family of Carnegie. Jackie (Cantley) Hertzler celebrates on Jan. 13; Bobbi Jo Cantley celebrates on Jan. 19; Jordan Cantley on Jan. 23; Justin Cantley celebrates on Jan.16; and Jeremy celebrates on Jan. 25.

