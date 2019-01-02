South Fayette grad's starts woodworking business

While attending South Fayette High School, David Petyk discovered his love for wood. He had always loved working with his hands, so he took as many engineering and shop classes as he could. Upon graduation last June, he began studying mechanical engineering at Pennsylvania State University-Erie, returning home to South Fayette Township on weekends and long holiday breaks to continue his work with wood.

“Woodworking is something I find to be very fun and enjoyable,” said Petyk. “The satisfaction of finishing a product that not only I love but the customer loves as well is unrivaled in anything I’ve ever done.”

Currently, his shop is in his parents’ garage. Custom projects are taken on a case-by-case basis since his time is somewhat limited, but he also keeps an inventory of pre-made items from which customers can purchase and then get delivered.

Although he specializes in cutting boards, serving trays and coasters, he also has made porch swings, planter benches, dog beds, wall planters, wine racks, mason jar light fixtures and shadow boxes.

“I try never to turn down a challenge, as I’m always looking to learn new skills and try new things,” Petyk stated.

He is going to develop a line of bottle openers, wall art pieces and dedication pieces to the military and first responders in the near future. Also in the works is getting a website and online store up and running.

He buys most of his domestic wood (cherry, walnut, maple) from a sawmill in Virginia. His exotic woods come from a variety of locations, such as Canonsburg, North Carolina and Michigan. Tools, sandpaper, screws and other equipment are purchased from a local hardware store. All his cutting boards, serving trays and coasters are finished with FDA-approved food safe oils and waxes, and all of the wood used in 100 percent natural. He does not stain or dye any products that will come in contact with food. Additionally, he can monogram or engrave names into custom or already finished pieces at customers’ requests.

Many of his completed projects are pictured on his Facebook page @Peyk customs. He also can be reached by phone at 412-200-8599. He plans to enter several craft shows in the upcoming months.

Charlotte Smith is a Tribune-Review contributing writer. You can reach Charlotte at 724-693-9441 or charlotte59@comcast.net.