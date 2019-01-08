Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Carnegie/Bridgeville

Bridgeville couple welcome birth of first child

Cindy Babish-schultz | Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, 1:33 a.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

Jillian (Butts) and David Head of Bridgeville welcome their first child, Lillian Rien Head, who was born Dec. 31, weighing in at six pounds, 13 ounces and measuring 18 inches long. She was the last baby born at St. Clair Hospital for 2018. Maternal grandparents are Jeanine and Robert Butts of South Fayette and the paternal grandparents are Colleen and Richard Head of Carnegie.

Jacob Floyd of Carnegie will celebrate his 11th birthday Jan. 15 with his mom, his sister, Morgan, and grandparents, Betty and Bob Reiss.

Birthday wishes are sent to Travis Gromek of Carnegie who will be 15 Jan. 9. He is the son of Danielle (Turnbull) Gromek and grandson of Lenny and Mark Turnbull of Collier.

Charlize Joy Crawford, 2, celebrated her birthday Jan. 6. Her parents are Courtney and Bob Crawford, and older siblings include Samantha, Robert, Corrine and Camryn. She is the granddaughter of Carole and Harry Lynch of Carnegie.

Thinking of you Phil Salvato of Third Street Gallery in Carnegie who celebrates another year Jan. 13. He has traveled the world painting and teaching.

Happy 22nd birthday to Ricki Rodriguez who celebrates Jan. 14, and to her brother, Seve Rodriguez, who celebrates his 24th Jan. 17. Ricki and Seve are the children of Pamela and Everett Rodriguez of Crafton.

Happy birthday wishes to Bob Severns of Collier who celebrates Jan. 14 wit his wife, Lynn and family. Bob is the grandfather of Haley, Lindsay and Claire Severns.

Happy birthday to Tim Schall of Green Tree who celebrates Jan. 13. Tim is the loving husband of Jennifer Schall and together they have three daughters, McKenzie, Madison and Morgan.

Rob Stein celebrated his birthday on Jan. 11. He is father to Shayna, Robby, Christopher and Corey.

Happy birthday to Michelle Story Moehring of Rosslyn Heights who celebrates Jan. 16. Special love is sent to her from family and friends.

Happy birthday to Steve Cukrzynski who celebrates Jan. 15 with his wife, Maria, and daughters Mariah, Jenna and Ava. Happy birthday to Steve’s mother, Tammy Cukrzynski, who will celebrate her day Jan. 23 with her fiance, Joe Zombeck, and her sons, David and Steve and his wife, Maria, and grandkids.

Josey Elizabeth Deglmann celebrates her second birthday Jan 14. She is the daughter of Rebecca (Krasousky) and Joe Deglmann. Grandparents include Liz and Tim Krasousky of Carnegie, as well as Doris Crawford and Shirley Krasousky of Carnegie.

Birthdays this week include, Elizabeth BeHage, Haely Mollica, Tammy Salerno, Hannah Rossi Olstein, Jackie Crewl, Kelly Butts, Tim Bonner, Robin Feige, Jill Mangum, Kelly Horak, Sarah Medwig, Dani Mitchell, Kurt Bassler, Moirea Jasper, Jackie Hertzler, Joanne Letcher, Lauren Pelescak, Mike Clayton, Jeffrey Stephan, Bob Whitaker, Carmen Williams and Jo Anne Valentine.

Cindy Babish-Schultz is a contributing writer for the Tribune-Review. Submit birthday, anniversary and other announcements to her at 412-249-6346 or cbabish@aol.com.

