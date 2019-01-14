Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Carnegie/Bridgeville

Learn new skills, life hacks through program

Stephanie Hacke | Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, 1:36 a.m.
Michele Davis, 3, scoops out a large helping of pico de gallo for her mom, Melissa Clark, 27, as Mary Menk, library director, talks about how to make guacamole and chips in the background.
Michele Davis, 3, scoops out a large helping of pico de gallo for her mom, Melissa Clark, 27, as Mary Menk, library director, talks about how to make guacamole and chips in the background.
Mary Menk shows how to make salsa at the Andrew Carnegie Free Library and Music Hall.
Mary Menk shows how to make salsa at the Andrew Carnegie Free Library and Music Hall.

Updated 6 hours ago

Mary Menk chopped the tomatoes, cilantro and jalapenos as a small group of ladies looked on inside the Lincoln Gallery at the Andrew Carnegie Free Library & Music Hall.

A squeeze of lime juice and voila! The fresh, homemade pico de gallo was ready for devouring.

It’s that simple.

Even better: “It is good!” said Sue Moyer, 74, of Carnegie, as she dipped a homemade chip into the salsa for another taste.

A new program launched at the library this month, “Show Me How … Life Skills,” teaches everyone from younger adults to senior citizens about life hacks that they always wanted to know.

Based loosely around the book “Show Me How: 500 Things You Should Know — Instructions for Life,” by Derek Fagerstrom and Lauren Smith, the free program mostly will focus on things Menk, who serves as library director, wishes she knew when she was younger.

“There’s a lot of things that people just don’t know,” she said.

The Virginia native learned to make her own guacamole, tortilla chips and pico de gallo after finding Pittsburgh’s Mexican restaurants just weren’t on par with what she was used to at home.

“This was something simple, and who doesn’t like to eat,” she said.

The program, which will be held the first Monday of the month at 7 p.m., will feature a variety of things you just might wish you knew.

In February, Rev. Sara Irwin, pastor at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Carnegie, will talk about how to be prepared for death. She’ll address things like “How do you talk to your family about funeral planning,” Menk said.

March’s skill is job advice. Who should you be asking as references? Those are the kinds of tips you will learn.

“It’s just life skills,” Menk said. “We have the information. We have the books. We have the resources, but sometimes people learn better hands on.”

Phyllis Porter, 71, of Carnegie said she was excited to learn how to make pico de gallo and guacamole. It’s something she’s never made before and she can whip up when her children come to visit.

JoAnn Dudash, 72, of Carnegie said avocados are something new for her generation.

After a while, she finds making the same recipes can get boring.

“I’m definitely going to try this,” she said.

She also liked that the program gave her and her friends something to do.

“It was something that was available, so why not take advantage?” she said.

Every Monday, the library is offering something for people to do at 7 p.m.

The second Monday of the month is family story time, with songs, rhymes and stories. This program is open to all ages.

The third Monday of the month is a book discussion open to teens and adults.

The fourth Monday will be variety of programs with different topics, Menk said. It will vary from library instruction — which will be offered quarterly — to a program on visual journaling in February.

Stephanie Hacke is a Tribune-Review contributor.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me