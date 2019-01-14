Learn new skills, life hacks through program

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Mary Menk chopped the tomatoes, cilantro and jalapenos as a small group of ladies looked on inside the Lincoln Gallery at the Andrew Carnegie Free Library & Music Hall.

A squeeze of lime juice and voila! The fresh, homemade pico de gallo was ready for devouring.

It’s that simple.

Even better: “It is good!” said Sue Moyer, 74, of Carnegie, as she dipped a homemade chip into the salsa for another taste.

A new program launched at the library this month, “Show Me How … Life Skills,” teaches everyone from younger adults to senior citizens about life hacks that they always wanted to know.

Based loosely around the book “Show Me How: 500 Things You Should Know — Instructions for Life,” by Derek Fagerstrom and Lauren Smith, the free program mostly will focus on things Menk, who serves as library director, wishes she knew when she was younger.

“There’s a lot of things that people just don’t know,” she said.

The Virginia native learned to make her own guacamole, tortilla chips and pico de gallo after finding Pittsburgh’s Mexican restaurants just weren’t on par with what she was used to at home.

“This was something simple, and who doesn’t like to eat,” she said.

The program, which will be held the first Monday of the month at 7 p.m., will feature a variety of things you just might wish you knew.

In February, Rev. Sara Irwin, pastor at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Carnegie, will talk about how to be prepared for death. She’ll address things like “How do you talk to your family about funeral planning,” Menk said.

March’s skill is job advice. Who should you be asking as references? Those are the kinds of tips you will learn.

“It’s just life skills,” Menk said. “We have the information. We have the books. We have the resources, but sometimes people learn better hands on.”

Phyllis Porter, 71, of Carnegie said she was excited to learn how to make pico de gallo and guacamole. It’s something she’s never made before and she can whip up when her children come to visit.

JoAnn Dudash, 72, of Carnegie said avocados are something new for her generation.

After a while, she finds making the same recipes can get boring.

“I’m definitely going to try this,” she said.

She also liked that the program gave her and her friends something to do.

“It was something that was available, so why not take advantage?” she said.

Every Monday, the library is offering something for people to do at 7 p.m.

The second Monday of the month is family story time, with songs, rhymes and stories. This program is open to all ages.

The third Monday of the month is a book discussion open to teens and adults.

The fourth Monday will be variety of programs with different topics, Menk said. It will vary from library instruction — which will be offered quarterly — to a program on visual journaling in February.

Stephanie Hacke is a Tribune-Review contributor.