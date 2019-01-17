Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Carnegie/Bridgeville

Longtime teacher celebrates birthday

Cindy Babish-schultz | Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, 1:33 a.m.

Updated 14 hours ago

Patricia McGrath of Collier celebrates her birthday Jan. 21. Mrs. McGrath taught for 30 years at St. Luke’s and St. Elizabeth Ann Seton School in Carnegie. She is the wife of the late Jack McGrath, mother of Sharon, Sean, Keith (Jami), Jerry, Matthew and the late Colleen McGrath, and the grandmother of Tiffany (Brian) Wink, John, Jessica and Aidan McGrath.

Happy birthday wishes to Dan Eger of Crafton who celebrates Jan. 23, from his wife, Peg Scariot Eger.

Crystal and Robert Mongelli of Carnegie will celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary Jan. 24. Crystal is mom to Karlee Kovacs, and Robert is dad to Zac Kalish and Jake and Luke Mongelli.

Happy birthday to Jennifer Helbig of Rosslyn Heights who celebrates Jan. 22. Jennifer is married to Matt Helbig and they have four children, Zavier, Gavin, Joey and Nevaeh.

Happy seventh wedding anniversary to Nicole (Zahn) and Mickey Glowark who celebrate Jan. 23. They are the parents of George and Margaret.

Daniel Harrist of Carnegie celebrates his 40th birthday Jan. 20 with his wife, Mindy, daughter, Zoey and mom, Bonnie.

Happy Birthday to Gina Fiorentini-May of Bridge-ville who will celebrate on Jan. 19 with her fiancé Scott Scheib, and children, Phillip and Tori, and granddaughter, Evelyn.

Happy birthday to Brenda (Taylor) Temoff of Carnegie who celebrates Jan. 23. She is the loving wife of Steve and they have one daughter, Tonya. Brenda is the daughter of Bonnie and Gordon Taylor of Carnegie.

Birthdays this week include, Mark Moore, Marianne Yurchak, Mary Jane Ford, Lucy Kennedy, Stephanie Ritter, Dave Dedola, Jordan Steiner, Karen Welsh, Cheryl Pealer, Teresa Zimmerman, Isabella Babish and Rose Stuparitz.

Happy birthday to Tom Giles Jr. of Crafton who celebrates Jan. 23 with his wife, Debbie, and family.

Also, happy birthday to Kathy Turko Leech, who celebrates another year on Jan. 19.

The Snyder-Lawrence families have many candles to blow out this month. Janet Snyder of Collier celebrates Jan. 20 with her daughter, Melissa (Missy) Lawrence of Collier, celebrating Jan. 19, and her son, Tom (Natalie), celebrating his birthday Jan. 16.

Noah Ryan Gallogly of Carnegie celebrates his 12th birthday Jan. 24 with his family and older siblings, Madison and Sarah.

Miranda Marsteller of Carnegie will celebrate her 28th birthday Jan. 24. She is the daughter of Joann (Barkley) Marsteller and the late Rich Marsteller Jr. and sister to Jessica. Miranda is the granddaughter of Dorothy Barkley and the late Jim Barkley and Barb Marsteller and the late Rich Marsteller.

Cindy Babish-Schultz is a contributing writer for the Tribune-Review. Submit birthday, anniversary and other announcements to her at 412-249-6346 or cbabish@aol.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me