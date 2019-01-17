Pet Palace moving into Newbury Market
Updated 14 hours ago
One of the newest plans for Newbury Market will not benefit the humans in the area at all. Their pets, if they could talk, might tell another story.
Pet Palace, a boarding, daycare and grooming facility, is the third confirmed tenant for the South Fayette market. Newbury Market’s project manager Eric Newhouse said Pet Palace will offer grooming, nail clipping, bathing and even a massage for pets with tension, poor circulation or a limited range of motion.
“You can take your pet there to pamper them,” Newhouse said. “They feel like a million bucks.”
On a master plan for Newbury Market, Pet Palace would be located centrally in the market, as part of an entertainment complex.
Newhouse said they hope to announce a rock-climbing facility nearby next month. The plan also has spaces for a dinner theater, trampoline facility, bowling and a home improvement store. Newhouse said they are in negotiations with all those facilities. Topgolf opened in Newbury last year, and Carvana, with its car vending machine, is under construction. South Fayette Township Commissioners unanimously approved a conditional use for Pet Palace.
Eric Eisert is a Tribune-Review contributor.