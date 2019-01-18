Carlynton board approves 2019-20 proposed preliminary budget

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Carlynton School Board members approved the 2019-20 proposed preliminary budget during their Jan. 15 meeting.

The $29.98 million preliminary budget was approved with the intent to request an OK from the Pennsylvania Department of Education to go above the index for a referendum exception up to the maximum permitted by law.

School officials made the same preliminary approval for the 2018-19 budget.

Without knowing state funding and other revenue sources, Carlynton directors used this past budget as a guide. Expenses are nearly $1.5 million more than 2018-19.

Christopher Juzwick, director of fiscal affairs and budget, said early budget numbers use $1.405 million of the fund balance. Juzwick said the district’s fund balance from the 2017-18 school year stands at $2.6 million.

School principals will be submitting their proposals to Juzwick in the coming weeks.

Juzwick said the goal is to use as little of the fund balance as possible to balance the budget.

Carlynton school board members will hold finance committee meetings the second Tuesday of every month.

Final approval for the 2019-20 budget must be made by the end of June.

Jim Spezialetti is a Tribune-Review contributor.