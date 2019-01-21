Canevin student among Medallion Ball recipients

Ann Walsh, a senior at Bishop Canevin High School, was among 128 young women to receive St. Joan of Arc medallions for volunteering a minimum of 150 hours with local organizations.

The event was part of St. Lucy’s Auxiliary to the Blind’s 55th Medallion Ball, held this past November at the Wyndham Grand Pittsburgh Hotel in Downtown Pittsburgh. Bishop David Zubik presented recipients with the medallions. This annual event originally began under the patronage of Bishop John Wright to benefit what is now the Blind and Vision Rehabilitation Services of Pittsburgh.

More than 1,300 people attended this year’s ball.

The preparation for the ball is quite involved, beginning with getting a white dress, shoes and long gloves. Professional photos are taken. A practice is conducted two weeks prior where the participants learn the agenda for the evening and how to waltz. The morning of the ball is another practice; then they are told to arrive at the event two hours early.

Walsh is a resident of Scott Township and daughter of James and Joyce Walsh. She accumulated more than 200 service hours by volunteering with the Blind and Vision Rehabilitation Services, St. Winifred Food Pantry, Catholic Charities and Education Partnership.

“I was really excited for the ball because I had worked three years for this moment. It’s almost as if you feel like it’s never going to happen but then, when we started rehearsing, I knew it was real,” said Walsh. “I met so many people who were just so kind at the rehearsals. The night of the ball is even more fun because, after all the formal events, we are able to eat amazing food and dance to the band No Bad Juju. By then, there was no more stress, and we could just enjoy the night.”

Her escort for the night was fellow senior Matthew Menosky.

Walsh is extremely active at Bishop Canevin as a member of St. Ignatius Scholars, National Honor Society, Junior Achievement, International Club, Student Government, Crusaders for Justice and all the spring musicals as a lead actor and singer. She plays on the varsity girls soccer team and the golf team and is co-captain of the Crusettes dance team with the Marching Band Crusaders. She also is a student representative on the Steering Committee for Student Life and Athletics.

“In the beginning, it seemed like I had so many hours to complete, but as time went on, volunteering just became the norm for me, and it was a part of my everyday life,” said Walsh.

She recommends participating in the medallion ball if given the chance.

“Doing the service opens your eyes to the lives of those who are less fortunate. The Medallion Ball also gives the ability to meet so many amazing women who all share the same passion for service.”

Charlotte Smith is a Tribune-Review contributing writer. You can reach Charlotte at 724-693-9441 or charlotte59@comcast.net.