Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Carnegie/Bridgeville

Canevin student among Medallion Ball recipients

Charlotte Smith | Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, 1:36 a.m.
Ann Walsh, a senior at Bishop Canevin, at the Medallion Ball
Ann Walsh, a senior at Bishop Canevin, at the Medallion Ball

Updated 9 hours ago

Ann Walsh, a senior at Bishop Canevin High School, was among 128 young women to receive St. Joan of Arc medallions for volunteering a minimum of 150 hours with local organizations.

The event was part of St. Lucy’s Auxiliary to the Blind’s 55th Medallion Ball, held this past November at the Wyndham Grand Pittsburgh Hotel in Downtown Pittsburgh. Bishop David Zubik presented recipients with the medallions. This annual event originally began under the patronage of Bishop John Wright to benefit what is now the Blind and Vision Rehabilitation Services of Pittsburgh.

More than 1,300 people attended this year’s ball.

The preparation for the ball is quite involved, beginning with getting a white dress, shoes and long gloves. Professional photos are taken. A practice is conducted two weeks prior where the participants learn the agenda for the evening and how to waltz. The morning of the ball is another practice; then they are told to arrive at the event two hours early.

Walsh is a resident of Scott Township and daughter of James and Joyce Walsh. She accumulated more than 200 service hours by volunteering with the Blind and Vision Rehabilitation Services, St. Winifred Food Pantry, Catholic Charities and Education Partnership.

“I was really excited for the ball because I had worked three years for this moment. It’s almost as if you feel like it’s never going to happen but then, when we started rehearsing, I knew it was real,” said Walsh. “I met so many people who were just so kind at the rehearsals. The night of the ball is even more fun because, after all the formal events, we are able to eat amazing food and dance to the band No Bad Juju. By then, there was no more stress, and we could just enjoy the night.”

Her escort for the night was fellow senior Matthew Menosky.

Walsh is extremely active at Bishop Canevin as a member of St. Ignatius Scholars, National Honor Society, Junior Achievement, International Club, Student Government, Crusaders for Justice and all the spring musicals as a lead actor and singer. She plays on the varsity girls soccer team and the golf team and is co-captain of the Crusettes dance team with the Marching Band Crusaders. She also is a student representative on the Steering Committee for Student Life and Athletics.

“In the beginning, it seemed like I had so many hours to complete, but as time went on, volunteering just became the norm for me, and it was a part of my everyday life,” said Walsh.

She recommends participating in the medallion ball if given the chance.

“Doing the service opens your eyes to the lives of those who are less fortunate. The Medallion Ball also gives the ability to meet so many amazing women who all share the same passion for service.”

Charlotte Smith is a Tribune-Review contributing writer. You can reach Charlotte at 724-693-9441 or charlotte59@comcast.net.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me