Carnegie woman celebrates 93rd birthday

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Lena Enrietti of Carnegie will celebrate her 93rd birthday with family Feb. 2. Lena is the wife of the late Ernest Enrietti, former owner of Enrietti News in Carnegie. She has two daughters, Jean (Michael) Martin and Diane (Marc) Pakler. Lena also has five grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Lena is the daughter of the late Rocco and Rose Sgro of Cubbage Hill, sister of the late Ann Harper and the late Joseph Sgro of Heidelberg.

Happy 30th wedding anniversary to Ellen and Joe Hultz of Carnegie who celebrate Jan. 28. Ellen and Joe are the parents of Elizabeth and Katie.

Birthday wishes are sent to Coral Glancy of Carnegie who celebrates Jan. 31. Coral is the wife of Steve and they have four children, Steve Jr. (Morgan), Beth (Paul) McGuire, DJ (Missy) and Kristal (Brad). They also have nine grandkids, Jacob, Jordyn and Kennedy Glancy; Erica, Sabrina, Jasmine, Jacklyn and Alyssa McGuire; and Cameron Gable.

Happy birthday to Lynnette Haygood of Carnegie who celebrates Jan. 31. She is mom to Jaque Haygood and Jaden and Jaila Calhoun.

Happy 15th birthday to Timothy Smith who celebrates Jan. 29 with his mom, Lesley, and family.

Happy birthday to Donna Mae Molka of Crafton who celebrates Jan. 26 with her daughter, Mary Pettigrew, Greg and family.

Happy birthday to Mary (Brown) Patterson who celebrates Jan. 27. Mary is the wife of Mike Patterson and mom to Clara and Katherine. She is the daughter of Marie and Tom Brown of Rosslyn Heights.

Matthew Maioli will celebrate his 31st birthday Jan. 26. Matt is the son of Marsha (Mitkoski) and the late George Maioli of Bridgeville.

Happy 28th birthday to Natasha Baker of Cubbage Hill who celebrates Jan. 25.

Kelly Wilson of Carnegie celebrates another year Jan. 25. Kelly is the wife of Matthew and mom to Jacob.

Happy birthday to Mary Kay (Granata) Smith of Crafton who will celebrate another year Jan. 25. Mary Kay is the wife of Forrest Smith and is mom to five children, Becca Chenette, Rachel, Justin, Joshua and Maggie.

Birthdays this week include Joe Welsh, Diana Uzar, Andy Bogats, Rose BeHage, Rory Broyles, Donna Whitaker, Jason Huehn, Ashley Bogdon, R. J. Bogdon, Jodi Keifner, Berni Verikas, Caren Weiland, Katie Bogats and Danielle Gromek.

Happy fifth birthday to Joseph Daniel Nardozzi III who celebrates Feb. 1 with his little sister, Paige, and family. He is the son of Samantha and Daniel Nardozzi of Westwood and grandson of Amy and Mike Schneiderlochner of Crafton, and Valerie and Joe Nardozzi of Green Tree City.

Submit birthday, anniversary and other announcements to Cindy Babish-Schultz at 412-249-6346 or cbabish@aol.com.